Georgia football College Football Playoff game time, TV Network, location revealed

ATHENS — We know that Georgia is in the College Football Playoffs, as the Bulldogs locked up the No. 2 seed. We know they will play the winner of No. 7 Notre Dame-No. 10 Indiana.

And now we know a game time and TV network. Georgia’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal game will be on ABC at 8:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 1.

The Notre Dame-Indiana game will be played on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Georgia will play in the Sugar Bowl, having won the SEC Championship game on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Texas 22-19, winning in overtime.

The Bulldogs, because of the bye, will more rest. Given the Bulldogs have an injury to quarterback Carson Beck and punter Brett Thorson, Georgia very much could use the rest.

“We could use a bye,” outside linebacker Jalon Walker said. “We had a pretty long season, and I felt like we’ll use it to our advantage to get healthy, to get the game planned, and just a time for us to readjust and get ready for our game.”

Game time: 8:45 p.m ET

TV Network: ABC

Date: Jan. 1

Location: New Orleans