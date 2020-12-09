What the latest College Football Playoff rankings mean for Georgia football bowl outlook

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. The Georgia Bulldogs dropped in the rankings, falling to the No. 9 spot.

Georgia was jumped in the rankings by Iowa State, who completed its regular-season schedule, as the Cyclones now sit at No. 7.

The Bulldogs will have a chance to improve their resume this weekend as they take on the No. 25 Missouri Tigers. Georgia has just one win at the moment over a team with a winning record, with that being against Auburn in the second week of the season.

“They do a lot of different things than people in our conference, defensively, and create a lot of problems,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Winning five of the last six games — it’s great momentum. It’s a great opportunity to play a really good team on the road in the SEC, and I know our guys are excited about it.”

Georgia getting jumped in the rankings holds very little meaning at this point, as the Bulldogs continue to be ranked over the likes of Miami, Indiana and USC. So long as the Bulldogs continue to remain in the top-12 of the rankings, Georgia will be in a position to play in a New Years Six bowl.

At the moment, the most likely destination for Georgia is the Peach Bowl, as Alabama seems poised for the College Football Playoff and Florida and Texas A&M seem likely to earn berths to the Orange and Cotton Bowls respectively.

Due to bowl tie-ins, should Georgia earn an at-large berth into the Peach Bowl, it would play the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the final College Football Playoff rankings. At the moment, that team would be the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cincinnati is ranked above Georgia at the moment, as the unbeaten Bearcats come in at No. 8. But Cincinnati has had its last two games cancelled, including the game against No. 24 Tulsa this weekend.

Tulsa and Cincinnati will meet next week in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Should Tulsa upset Cincinnati, the next highest-ranked Group of Five team is Coastal Carolina at No. 13. The Chanticleers, fresh off a win over No. 18 BYU, can also add another ranked win over No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt title game.

Georgia does have two games left, with the first coming against the Tigers this weekend. Georgia also has a game against Vanderbilt scheduled for Dec. 19.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Dec. 20, which is the same day Georgia will learn its bowl opponent. Another set of rankings will be released next Tuesday.

Georgia football bowl possibilities

