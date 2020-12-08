Nyland Green: 3 reasons why his decision could have big impact on Georgia football program

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Nyland Green set to announce his decision on Tuesday

One of the top cornerback prospects in the country is set to make his announcement on Tuesday morning, as 4-star cornerback Nyland Green is to announce his commitment. DawgNation will be covering the announcement live at 10 A.M. ET at Newton High School in Covington, Ga.

Green is the No. 69 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle and would be a nice get for Georgia for a number of reasons. It is thought at this point that the stiffest competition for Green comes from Clemson, a school that has had no problem coming into Georgia and landing highly-thought of prospects.

So what would landing Green for both this 2021 recruiting cycle and the Georgia program? We explore that below?

What landing Nyland Green would add to the Georgia recruiting class

As noted above, Green is one of the top players in the country. In addition to the No. 69 ranking, Green is the No. 5 overall cornerback in the 247Sports Composite rankings. The four cornerbacks ranked ahead of Green are all committed elsewhere, making Green the highest-rated cornerback that has yet to commit to a school.

Landing Green would also give Georiga its highest-rated defensive back in the class. And with all Georgia is set to lose at the position off the 2020 roster, there’s a case to be made that defensive back is the most important recruiting position for the 2021 cycle.

Georgia as of this writing has the No. 4 recruiting class in the country. Landing Green would actually propel them over LSU and into the No. 3 spot.

While Georgia likely won’t be able to chase down Alabama and Ohio State at the top of the rankings, adding Green helps Georgia keep up with those programs. Especially given how Alabama and Ohio State have stock-piled talent at the wide receiver position.

What landing Nyland Green would say about Georgia recruits its home state

Despite having 16 combined signees from the state of Georgia in each of the past two recruiting cycles, the Bulldogs still do a better job than anyone in terms of getting blue-chip talent out of the state of Georgia since Kirby Smart took over.

Related: A deep dive into Georgia football recruiting facts, figures and fallacies in metro Atlanta

But if there is a team that has made serious gains in the state in recent cycles, it’s Clemson. The Tigers already have four commitments from the state of Georgia in their 2021 recruiting class, led by 4-star linebacker Barrett Carter.

Not to mention the fact that Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson both came from the state of Georgia before leading the Tigers to national championships.

Landing Green over Clemson won’t keep the Tigers out of Georgia but it will help quell any narrative surrounding how Georgia and Clemson recruit the state.

If Green picks, he would give Georgia its sixth commitment from a top-10 prospect in the state as Green is the No. 9 ranked player in Georgia. A year after signing just two of the state’s top-25 prospects, landing six of the top players in the state would speak volumes about how successful Smart is in recruiting the state of Georgia.

Georgia already has commitments from the top-three players in the state in Amarius Mims, Brock Vandagriff and Smael Mondon. And should Green and the other top-10 prospects all sign with Georgia, it would tie the record for most top-10 Georgia prospects signed in a class under Smart. The 2018 recruiting class holds that current distinction.

What a Nyland Green commitment would mean for the 2021 Georgia football team

Georgia has made defensive back a priority position in this recruiting class. Even without Green, Georgia already holds commitments from four players who will line up in the defensive backfield in college. In addition to Green, Georgia is also heavily involved in recruiting 4-star safety Terrion Arnold as well.

The reason why Georgia has placed an added emphasis on the position is because of what Georgia is set to see depart from the position. Mark Webb and D.J. Daniel have already accepted Senior Bowl invites. Star safety Richard LeCounte is also a senior and likely NFL draft pick.

Add in the possibility of ERic Stokes and Tyson Campbell declaring early for the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Bulldogs could lose a lot from their secondary.

Because of Georgia’s talent, the Bulldogs haven’t needed to start a true freshman in the secondary since Campbell did so during the 2018 season. That might be something a Green or 4-star cornerback commit Kamari Lassiter are asked to do next season.

“It was something to adjust to,” Campbell said on playing as a true freshman. “As the season progressed, I got used to the tempo and the way of the game. It just took a little time for me to comfortable in that environment.”

Georgia opens the season against Clemson next year. That isn’t the type of environment you want to throw a true freshman in right away, even one potentially as talented as Green.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

Dawgs on Twitter

#LSU star freshman Arik Gilbert is heavily considering leaving LSU and missed practice today, sources tell The Athletic. @247Sports first to report. Gilbert has been homesick since he arrived, sources say, and LSU is currently fighting to keep him. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 8, 2020

.@JackPodlesny has been named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, while @jakecamarda has been named a semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award. #ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/uy3jdu7iw2 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 7, 2020

👀👀 might have to push up https://t.co/OGFx0jUAGK — Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) December 7, 2020

5 years ago today Kirby Smart was introduced to the media as the new University of Georgia head football coach. pic.twitter.com/UiwKg9NcGC — 960 The Ref (@960theref) December 7, 2020

Good Dog of the Day