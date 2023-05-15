Dawgnation Logo

Cyrptic tweet from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has Georgia football buzzing on social media

georgia football kirby smart mike bobo vision
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks on the field before Georgia’s game against TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Ca. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

On the surface, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky wouldn’t seem to have much of a connection to the Georgia football program. He’s called a handful of Georgia games over the years but Orlovsky played his college football at UConn and is much more known as an NFL analyst.

That is what makes Orlovsky’s Sunday night tweet all the more curious.

UGA News

NextThree-peat questions show how Georgia football’s perception has …
Leave a Comment