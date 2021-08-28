David Pollack picks Georgia to win national title, College GameDay cast splits vote

If that sounds confusing, it’s because UGA College Football Hall of Fame David Pollack picks Alabama to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game but the Bulldogs to beat the Tide in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Two of the four College GameDay analysts are picking Georgia to win the national championship, but only one has the Bulldogs winning the SEC Championship Game.

Pollack’s pick is significant in the sense he has taken criticism from Georgia fans over the years for maintaining objectivity and provide critical analysis of the program he once represented on the football field. Other analysts, such as Michigan’s Desmond Howard, are known to show their alma mater favortism.

ESPN GameDay veteran Lee Corso has Georgia winning the SEC Championship Game along with the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Kirk Herbstreit and Howard are picking Oklahoma to win the College Football Championship Game. GameDay host Rece Davis broke the panel’s tie, also picking the Sooners.

In the SEC Championship Game picks portion, Howard picked Alabama to beat Florida, Pollack and Herbstreit picked Alabama to beat Georgia, while Corso had Georgia beating Alabama.

“The question is, do the Dawgs really think they can beat Alabama?” Corso said. “But they are loaded, their quarterback is (JT) Daniels, this is their year.”