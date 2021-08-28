David Pollack picks Georgia to win national title, College GameDay cast splits vote
Two of the four College GameDay analysts are picking Georgia to win the national championship, but only one has the Bulldogs winning the SEC Championship Game.
If that sounds confusing, it’s because UGA College Football Hall of Fame David Pollack picks Alabama to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game but the Bulldogs to beat the Tide in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
RELATED: David Pollack’s initial reaction to JT Daniels revisited
Pollack’s pick is significant in the sense he has taken criticism from Georgia fans over the years for maintaining objectivity and provide critical analysis of the program he once represented on the football field. Other analysts, such as Michigan’s Desmond Howard, are known to show their alma mater favortism.
ESPN GameDay veteran Lee Corso has Georgia winning the SEC Championship Game along with the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
Kirk Herbstreit and Howard are picking Oklahoma to win the College Football Championship Game. GameDay host Rece Davis broke the panel’s tie, also picking the Sooners.
In the SEC Championship Game picks portion, Howard picked Alabama to beat Florida, Pollack and Herbstreit picked Alabama to beat Georgia, while Corso had Georgia beating Alabama.
“The question is, do the Dawgs really think they can beat Alabama?” Corso said. “But they are loaded, their quarterback is (JT) Daniels, this is their year.”
Coach Kirby Smart, entering his sixth year leading the program, appeared on the ESPN Colege GameDay show via FaceTime earlier in the broadcast
RELATED: What Kirby Smart said about Clemson, JT Daniels GameDay
Two of the College GameDay hosts, Herbstreit and Howard, project Georgia to miss the College Football Playoffs for a fourth-straight season.
Here’s a look at the hosts’ projected playoff brackets:
David Pollack
Semifinals
Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Georgia vs. Ohio State
Title game
Georgia over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit
Semifinals
Alabama vs. Ohio State
Oklahoma vs. Clemson
Title game
Oklahoma over Alabama
Lee Corso
Semifinals
Oklahoma vs. Clemson
Ohio State vs. Georgia
Title game
Georgia over Oklahoma
Desmond Howard
Semifinals
Alabama vs. Clemson
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma
Title game
Oklahoma over Alabama
UGA News
- David Pollack picks Georgia to win national title, College GameDay cast splits vote
- Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘fired up’ for Clemson, more comfortable with JT Daniels at QB
- College Football Playoff expert: Georgia not among top tier playoff contenders
- Georgia football breakout star Adam Anderson aiming for 20 sacks
- Georgia football in the NFL: More than 50 former Bulldogs rostered, 6 have been cut