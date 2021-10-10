‘We hunt’: Georgia football defense stifles Auburn when it matters most

“I think we were,” Davis said after a brief pause. “We always try and carry ourselves as elite. We never try to get too high or too low on ourselves. I feel like being elite is just doing whatever you have to do to win. At the end of the day, if we win, that’s elite in my book.”

AUBURN, ALA., — Jordan Davis had to at least think about it before answering in the affirmative. He thought that it was still an elite performance from the Georgia defense, even after giving up their first touchdown since the South Carolina game.

Yet this Georgia defense never folded and finished the game strong, shutting out Auburn in the fourth quarter.

It may not have been as dominant of a performance against Auburn as the past two outings. And Smart, ever the critic, wasn’t willing to call it an outright elite performance.

The Georgia head coach though still liked what he saw from his unit, as it was tested in a way it had not yet been during the 2021 season. Like so many of those other early-season tests, the Bulldogs aced the challenge presented by Auburn.

“Elite can be a loose term. I thought we were elite at times,” Smart said. “Offensively, I’d after to see some stats but we were explosive at the right times. You know what we were? We were elite toughness. And we were elite composure.”

