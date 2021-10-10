(2) Georgia
34
Final
10
(18) Auburn
  • (13) Arkansas
    51
    Final
    (17) Ole Miss
    52
    North Texas
    35
    Final
    Missouri
    48
  • LSU
    0
    2nd QTR
    10:23
    (16) Kentucky
    14
    (1) Alabama
    7
    1st QTR
    5:26
    Texas A&M
    10
    South Carolina
    20
    Final
    Tennessee
    45
    Vanderbilt
    0
    Final
    (20) Florida
    42
1 of 2

‘We hunt’: Georgia football defense stifles Auburn when it matters most

Georgia football-Auburn-defense
October 9, 2021 Auburn, Alabama - Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Jordan–Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Georgia won 34-10 over Auburn. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

AUBURN, ALA., — Jordan Davis had to at least think about it before answering in the affirmative. He thought that it was still an elite performance from the Georgia defense, even after giving up their first touchdown since the South Carolina game.

“I think we were,” Davis said after a brief pause. “We always try and carry ourselves as elite. We never try to get too high or too low on ourselves. I feel like being elite is just doing whatever you have to do to win. At the end of the day, if we win, that’s elite in my book.”

Related: Kirby Smart updates injuries, 'more beat up' after 34-10 win at Auburn

Yet this Georgia defense never folded and finished the game strong, shutting out Auburn in the fourth quarter.

It may not have been as dominant of a performance against Auburn as the past two outings. And Smart, ever the critic, wasn’t willing to call it an outright elite performance.

The Georgia head coach though still liked what he saw from his unit, as it was tested in a way it had not yet been during the 2021 season. Like so many of those other early-season tests, the Bulldogs aced the challenge presented by Auburn.

“Elite can be a loose term. I thought we were elite at times,” Smart said. “Offensively, I’d after to see some stats but we were explosive at the right times. You know what we were? We were elite toughness. And we were elite composure.”

Jordan Davis recaps Georgia football defensive performance

UGA News

