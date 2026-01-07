clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson announces his plans for the 2026 season
Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson has made his future plans known, returning to Georgia for his senior season.
Georgia football offensive tackle plans still very much unsettled for 2026 …
ATHENS — We’ll know by Jan. 14 if Georgia’s offensive line is positioned to be a strength for 2026, or if it will turn into Georgia’s biggest question mark.
Former Georgia DL Jordan Thomas announces transfer to 2026 SEC foe
ATHENS — Georgia has not seen the last of defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, as the former Bulldog announced he would be transferring to South Carolina.
Georgia offensive tackle announces plan to enter transfer portal
Georgia offensive tackle Bo Hughley is the latest player to enter the transfer portal.
As Georgia dips into the transfer portal for wide receiver help, here is …
ATHENS — Zachariah Branch was everything Georgia could’ve wanted out of the transfer portal.
