Dominant Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt raises NFL draft stock, exits with ankle injury

Just like his time at Georgia, Wyatt took care of business.

MOBILE, Ala. —Devonte Wyatt’s week of practices at the Senior Bowl in Mobile could be summed up fairly easily: He came, he saw, he conquered.

The Senior Bowl game takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: NFL Network), but the NFL head coaches, general managers and scouts usually get their most information from the one-on-one and line drills during the week of practice.

There are expected to be five Bulldogs taking part in the game: OG Jamaree Salyer, OG Justin Shaffer, LB Channing Tindall, CB Derion Kendrick and punter Jake Camarda.

Wyatt was the star all week, showing great enthusiasm and passion in his interviews with media and teams, and dynamic talents on the field that helped key Georgia’s record-breaking national championship defense.

Wyatt’s explosive get-off and array of pass rush moves impressed each day, to the extent NFL draft scout Matt Miller said he’s his “top ranked DT” and projected him as a first-round pick.