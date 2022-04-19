Report: Georgia reserve DL Tymon Mitchell places name into the transfer portal

Georgia’s student-athlete scholarship count was expected to ebb and flow in the days and weeks to come out of G-Day.

According to multiple reports, reserve DL Tymon Mitchell, a 2019 signee out of Tennessee, placed his name into the transfer portal. Mitchell had yet to make a mark after multiple seasons in Athens.

The Bulldogs also signed their strongest defensive line class in years in the 2022 cycle. This sort of thing does not come with a high level of astonishment.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder played in two games as a true freshman in 2019. That will count as his redshirt season. He only saw action in one game as a redshirt freshman in 2020. That will be his bonus COVID-19 year.

Mitchell played in five games in 2021 and finishes his Georgia career with 10 career tackles. He will have three seasons of remaining eligibility.

The Nashville native was ranked as a 3-star recruit and as the nation’s No. 31 DT and the No. 422 overall recruit coming out of high school on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He was a part of the “Tennesse Three” with Zion Logue and Bill Norton as Bulldogs signees in that class coming out of The Volunteer State.

This decision now leaves Georgia with 12 scholarship defensive linemen for the 2022 fall roster. That is counting up the team’s defensive ends, noseguards and defensive tackles.