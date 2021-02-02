Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
JT Daniels is the quarterback for Georgia.

SEC Network host makes bold Georgia football prediction regarding return of EA Sports NCAA Football game

Connor Riley
College football fans everywhere, regardless of which team they root for, had a reason to celebrate on Tuesday as EA Sports announced that it would be bringing back its college football video game.

The game was last made in 2013 and was paused due to various lawsuits stemming from Name, Image and Likeness issues. Still, Tuesday marked a huge milestone in terms of announcing that the game would be back.

Fans everywhere rejoiced at the news, even if a number of questions must be answered before the game hits the shelves once again. How do recent NIL legislation discussions factor into this? Will the NCAA allow for group licensing so that players will be compensated for their likeness in the game? How will schools be incorporated?

All those questions will be answered in due time. No date has been announced for when the next version of the game might return though summer of 2022 seems like the earliest possible arrival date.

And with that in mind, Peter Burns of the SEC Network made a rather bold prediction regarding with regards to who would be the first cover athlete for the game.

Burns, who is on record as saying that Georgia will win the national championship in this coming season, predicted that JT Daniels would be on the first cover of the rebooted game.

The last version of the game, titled NCAA Football 14, had Michigan quarterback Dennard Robinson on the cover. A strong season from Daniels and possibly a national championship for Georgia would certainly help boost his national profile.

Burns wasn’t the only one to react to the news on Tuesday as a number of college football fans and personalities celebrated the news, even if there was still some skepticism.

There have been quite a few changes to the sport of college football since the game last came out in 2013. For one there is now a College Football Playoff, while NCAA Football 14 still forces users to play in the BCS.

The game can’t get here soon enough and hopefully it lives up to the hype that will no doubt build over the coming months.

