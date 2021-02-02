SEC Network host makes bold Georgia football prediction regarding return of EA Sports NCAA Football game
College football fans everywhere, regardless of which team they root for, had a reason to celebrate on Tuesday as EA Sports announced that it would be bringing back its college football video game.
The game was last made in 2013 and was paused due to various lawsuits stemming from Name, Image and Likeness issues. Still, Tuesday marked a huge milestone in terms of announcing that the game would be back.
For those who never stopped believing… #EASPORTSCollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/ojDl9LzXuj
— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 2, 2021
Fans everywhere rejoiced at the news, even if a number of questions must be answered before the game hits the shelves once again. How do recent NIL legislation discussions factor into this? Will the NCAA allow for group licensing so that players will be compensated for their likeness in the game? How will schools be incorporated?
All those questions will be answered in due time. No date has been announced for when the next version of the game might return though summer of 2022 seems like the earliest possible arrival date.
And with that in mind, Peter Burns of the SEC Network made a rather bold prediction regarding with regards to who would be the first cover athlete for the game.
Burns, who is on record as saying that Georgia will win the national championship in this coming season, predicted that JT Daniels would be on the first cover of the rebooted game.
Big day for JT Daniels’ legacy.
Not only will he bring @GeorgiaFootball their first title in over 40 years next year but he’ll be on the cover of the first @EASPORTS CFB game in nearly a decade.
cc: @OldTakesExposed pic.twitter.com/Xh4gN1O4sT
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) February 2, 2021
Related: SEC Network star Peter Burns: ‘In 2021 Georgia will dominate CFB’
The last version of the game, titled NCAA Football 14, had Michigan quarterback Dennard Robinson on the cover. A strong season from Daniels and possibly a national championship for Georgia would certainly help boost his national profile.
Burns wasn’t the only one to react to the news on Tuesday as a number of college football fans and personalities celebrated the news, even if there was still some skepticism.
I’m so damn happy. Can’t wait to get the band back together @CoachDuggs pic.twitter.com/xsZunGhU7W
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 2, 2021
So many people gonna be pissed when they lead the Akron Zips to a 12-0 season in Year 3 and the CFP Committee picks a 9-2 Notre Dame team for the No. 4 spot. https://t.co/Bu57YM1amF
— William McFadden (@willmcfadden) February 2, 2021
Me after taking the Alabama job and going winless on purpose https://t.co/4d07yMvfNw pic.twitter.com/0kztD5MUR6
— The Big Chillin' (@Kofie) February 2, 2021
🎮let's make up for lost time @EASPORTSCollege 🎮#EASPORTSCollegeFootball https://t.co/CKCIepsK9h pic.twitter.com/x8BX1l4qsz
— Navy Football (@NavyFB) February 2, 2021
LFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/6vurNbeHSH
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) February 2, 2021
They better include our stadium light shows 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/wstQyLP1ZE
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 2, 2021
HERE WE GO!!!! https://t.co/9J5bEOeIka
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 2, 2021
How your created player pulling up in the new NCAA Football 😂 pic.twitter.com/8b9RaFsvOT
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) February 2, 2021
Do you care if you have no access to the names, images and likenesses of the players in the next edition of EA’s NCAA Football?
Note: Unauthorized roster updated will likely be blocked by EA for fear of lawsuits.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 2, 2021
There have been quite a few changes to the sport of college football since the game last came out in 2013. For one there is now a College Football Playoff, while NCAA Football 14 still forces users to play in the BCS.
The game can’t get here soon enough and hopefully it lives up to the hype that will no doubt build over the coming months.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Former UGA player to sell ‘Tyler Simmons Was Onsides’ merchandise
- WATCH: Projecting Georgia passing numbers, receiver catches for 2021
- Transfer portal illustrates another stark difference between Kirby Smart and Dan Mullen
- WATCH: Nick Saban recruiting video leaked, what Kirby Smart said about championships
- Former Georgia basketball standout Anthony Edwards surprises young Athens native after house fire tragedy
- Georgia football podcast: Arik Gilbert’s commitment reinforces importance of UGA-Florida rivalry
- Closer look: Why Georgia couldn’t make promises Arik Gilbert needed to hear
- Logan Johnson: Preferred walk-on ATH will tee up his life’s dream at UGA
- SEC commissioner Greg Sankey addresses likelihood of packed-out stadiums
- Arik Gilbert may have been a want for Georgia football, but he wasn’t a need for tight end room