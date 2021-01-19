Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

WATCH: SEC Network star Peter Burns: ‘In 2021 Georgia will dominate CFB’

Mike Griffith
Mike Griffith

ATHENS — The Georgia football hype train is picking up steam, and ESPN and SEC Network star Peter Burns is shoveling coal into that engine.

Burns points to JT Daniels’ emergence and the Bulldogs bowl win as keys in the offseason momentum the program is building.

RELATED: 3 burning offseason questions for Georgia football

“This team was clearly different went JT Daniels was in,” Burns said on the Ingles On The Beat program on Monday night.

“It wasn’t just one style, it wasn’t just JT throwing it for 400 yards, which he did in a couple of games,” Burns said. “South Carolina where they ran the ball for (332 )yards, that showed me Todd Monken feels he can be multiple in this offense, and if we need to attack you this way we can, or we can attack you with the rushing game as well.

RELATED: 10 things about JT Daniels, ‘He’s like Google’

“Who in the hell else is going to be great or absolutely elite in the SEC in 2021? I can’t figure out a team other than Georgia that’s going to be more elite in the SEC.”

Burns put his self-titled “punchdrunk” Georgia optimism on display via his Twitter account.

 

Burns had plenty of other things to say about the Bulldogs and their bowl win over Cincinnati, pointing to Florida’s blowout loss to Oklahoma as a motivator for other conference teams.

“A lot of the other coaches in the conference said, ‘I don’t want to be made an example and being laughed at like Florida, “ Burns said.

“That (Peach Bowl) game meant the world to Cincinnati, that was an opportunity for the Group of Five to plant their flag and say, ‘Hey we deserved to be in this conversation more,’ so yeah you got their ‘A’ Game,” Burns said. “But Georgia is always going to get the “A” game because that’s part of being the brand and having the “G” on the hat.

“That win is huge, and now how do you take it one step further? And all of it started with having a good quality quarterback.”

DawgNation Offseason

Georgia football maintains championship balance

Cover 4: Georgia offseason will have a different feel about it

Final Grades: One last look back at the 2020 Bulldogs

How JT Daniels became SoCal High School legend

The latest Georgia football roster movement

Where Georgia ranks in ‘Way-too-early’ Top 25 polls

Georgia-Clemson Game of the Year subplot is incredible

3 things for Kirby Smart to focus on at UGA — immediately

 

 

NEXT Jeremy Pruitt firing shows how well Kirby Smart has done at Georgia
We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by

Recent

view all

Popular

view all