WATCH: SEC Network star Peter Burns: ‘In 2021 Georgia will dominate CFB’

ATHENS — The Georgia football hype train is picking up steam, and ESPN and SEC Network star Peter Burns is shoveling coal into that engine.

Burns points to JT Daniels’ emergence and the Bulldogs bowl win as keys in the offseason momentum the program is building.

“This team was clearly different went JT Daniels was in,” Burns said on the Ingles On The Beat program on Monday night.

“It wasn’t just one style, it wasn’t just JT throwing it for 400 yards, which he did in a couple of games,” Burns said. “South Carolina where they ran the ball for (332 )yards, that showed me Todd Monken feels he can be multiple in this offense, and if we need to attack you this way we can, or we can attack you with the rushing game as well.

“Who in the hell else is going to be great or absolutely elite in the SEC in 2021? I can’t figure out a team other than Georgia that’s going to be more elite in the SEC.”

Burns put his self-titled “punchdrunk” Georgia optimism on display via his Twitter account.

In 2019 LSU dominated CFB In 2020 Bama dominated CFB In 2021 Georgia will dominate CFB Discussing why on #SECThisMorning on @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/cCGB56sIBq — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 15, 2021

This is another lazy Kirby Smart narrative. They played the first half of the season with their 4th option at QB. With JT Daniels, Georgia averaged 300+ yards passing a game And they’ve got 95%+ of their offensive production returning in ‘21 & the 2nd year in Monken’s offense https://t.co/dz28qryTZj — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 16, 2021

There have been 221 Coaches in FBS since Kirby Smart started at Georgia Here’s the list of coaches that have 50 wins, a conference championship & played for a national title since then: Saban

Dabo

Kirby That’s the list….3 out of 221 The “Kirby can’t coach” narrative is lazy https://t.co/Tf44zEnmL4 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 16, 2021

“Clemsoning” was a thing until it wasn’t. “LSU doesn’t have an offense” was a thing until it wasn’t “Georgia football is cursed” is a thing, until 2021. https://t.co/JjqEgmG7D9 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 15, 2021

Burns had plenty of other things to say about the Bulldogs and their bowl win over Cincinnati, pointing to Florida’s blowout loss to Oklahoma as a motivator for other conference teams.

“A lot of the other coaches in the conference said, ‘I don’t want to be made an example and being laughed at like Florida, “ Burns said.

“That (Peach Bowl) game meant the world to Cincinnati, that was an opportunity for the Group of Five to plant their flag and say, ‘Hey we deserved to be in this conversation more,’ so yeah you got their ‘A’ Game,” Burns said. “But Georgia is always going to get the “A” game because that’s part of being the brand and having the “G” on the hat.

“That win is huge, and now how do you take it one step further? And all of it started with having a good quality quarterback.”

