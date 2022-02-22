Georgia 2022 signee EJ Lightsey reportedly shot, in stable condition
Georgia 2022 linebacker signee EJ Lightsey was reportedly shot on Monday, according to a report from Jed May of UGAsports.com. Lightsey is said to be in stable condition and that the injuries sustained are serious but non-life-threatening.
Lightsey signed with Georgia out of Fitzgerald, Ga. as a linebacker prospect. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. Lightsey was one of three inside linebacker signees, joining Jalon Walker and CJ Washington.
UGA News
