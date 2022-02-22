Georgia 2022 signee EJ Lightsey reportedly shot, in stable condition

3-star South Georgia LB EJ Lightsey led Fitzgerald to its first state football championship since 1948 this past season. (Instagram)
Georgia 2022 linebacker signee EJ Lightsey was reportedly shot on Monday, according to a report from Jed May of UGAsports.com. Lightsey is said to be in stable condition and that the injuries sustained are serious but non-life-threatening.

Lightsey signed with Georgia out of Fitzgerald, Ga. as a linebacker prospect. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. Lightsey was one of three inside linebacker signees, joining Jalon Walker and CJ Washington.

