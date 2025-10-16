clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
D’Andre Swift rising in Chicago, sparks Bears’ 3-game win streak
D’Andre Swift has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his five-year NFL career, and the show he put on Monday night certainly ranked among his finest.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin demonstrate the different ways to win in the SEC
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin give off brotherly energy.
Connor Riley
Georgia defensive starter ‘out indefinitely’ due to a foot injury
ATHENS — Georgia will be without a defensive star for the foreseeable future, as defensive back Kyron Jones suffered a foot injury. The school announced that he would be out …
Connor Riley
Lane Kiffin eager for ‘elite’ opportunity to beat Georgia football
Kirby Smart likes to say “you’re either elite or you’re not,” and Lane Kiffin agrees, to the extent that’s the challenge he’s putting before himself and his Ole Miss football …
Mike Griffith
Georgia believes it can get even more out of standout wide receiver …
ATHENS — When Georgia’s offense needed to get moving, it began to funnel the ball to its best player.
Connor Riley
