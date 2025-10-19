clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss dealt ‘slow death’ by Georgia in 43-35 loss
ATHENS — Lane Kiffin bemoaned Ole Miss’ missed opportunity at Georgia, to the extent of repeating three times over how his team was up two scores before falling 43-35.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart gives honest assessment of Georgia defense: ‘You’re probably …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart told his defense that they had Ole Miss right where the Georgia Bulldogs wanted them at halftime.
Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said about Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss after thrilling win
ATHENS — Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart saw their teams trade blows for four quarters on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Lawson Luckie shares the family reason his 3 touchdown performance was ‘so …
ATHENS — Even before stepping on the field against No. 5 Ole Miss, it was a great week for junior tight end Lawson Luckie.
Connor Riley
Performances against Ole Miss show the difference between Gunner Stockton …
ATHENS — After their respective performances this week, it’s hard to ignore the comparisons between Gunner Stockton and Carson Beck.
Connor Riley
