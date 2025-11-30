clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Report: Lane Kiffin expected to take LSU job, leave Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin is expected to leave Ole Miss and take the LSU head coaching job, per ESPN reports.
Mike Griffith
Georgia favored over Alabama in SEC title game, championship games set
The final turn of the screw to determine the College Football Playoff field lies ahead with league championship games across the country set for Friday and Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Controversy awaits CFP rankings: Miami, Texas make final at-large push
Some of college football’s traditional powerhouses will be holding their collective breaths when the next set of CFP rankings come out at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Alabama: Game Time, TV Channel, things to know for 2025 …
The 2025 SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6. Georgia football will take on Alabama.
Connor Riley
Emergence of Ellis Robinson will help Georgia defense in either SEC …
ATLANTA — A reporter asked Kirby Smart if he saw Ellis Robinson sky for a Haynes King pass and pluck the ball out of the air.
Connor Riley
