The final Coaches Poll of the 2025 season has been published, with the Georgia Bulldogs finishing as the No. 5-ranked team.

Indiana ended the year as the No. 1 team in the final Coaches Poll. The Hooisers went 16-0, beating No. 2 Miami in the national championship game.

Georgia went 12-2 this past season, with the lone losses coming against No. 9 Alabama and No. 3 Ole Miss. The Rebels beat Georgia 39-34 to end Georgia’s season. Georgia finished No. 6 in the final AP Poll.

The Bulldogs did win the SEC once again, avenging their early-season loss to Alabama with a 28-7 win.

Georgia also picked up wins over No. 13 Texas and No. 24 Georgia Tech to go along with Ole Miss and Alabama.

The Bulldogs will look different next season, as they have to replace key contributors such as wide receiver Zachariah Branch, linebacker CJ Allen and defensive back Daylen Everette.

But Georgia should have one of the most loaded teams in the country next season, as it brings back quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier and defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.

The Bulldogs dipped into the transfer portal to bring in wide receiver Isiah Canion and defensive lineman Amaris Williams to bolster positions of need. Georgia also signed the No. 6-ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle.

Georgia will open the 2026 season on Sept. 5, when Georgia takes on Tennessee State. The Bulldogs will play a loaded SEC slate next season, which features nine conference games.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for 2025 season