The final AP Poll of the college football season has been released following Indiana’s win over Miami in the national championship.

To no surprise, Indiana finished the season as the No. 1-ranked team. As for the Georgia Bulldogs, they finished the year ranked as the No. 6 team. It is the second straight season Georgia finishes ranked No. 6.

Georgia’s season came to an end in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals when it lost to Ole Miss 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following the loss. “It was an incredible college football game. It’s what the CFP was built for, to have battles like that. And that was basically every conference game we had this year. I felt like every game was like that one: back, forth, back, forth. Plays being made all over.”

The Bulldogs went 12-2 this past season, with the lone losses coming to No. 3 Ole Miss and No. 9 Alabama. Georgia also beat both of those teams during the season.

For the second consecutive season, Georgia won the SEC after beating Alabama 28-7. But Georgia’s season once again ended in New Orleans, losing after a lengthy layoff.

Several key pieces from this Georgia team will move on to the next level, as Christen Miller, Monroe Freeling, Zachariah Branch and CJ Allen all declared for the NFL draft. Seniors Oscar Delp, Daylen Everette and Micah Morris moved on as well.

But several key pieces from this year’s Georgia team will be back next season. Quarterback Gunner Stockton finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. On the defensive side of the ball, Raylen Wilson and Gabe Harris put off the NFL for another season.

Georgia retained a significant amount of its roster, as only 15 players from the program left via the transfer portal. Only Vanderbilt lost fewer players to the transfer portal among SEC teams.

The Bulldogs made eight additions via the transfer portal, the most notable being Auburn defensive lineman Amaris Williams and Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion.

With so much returning talent, Georgia is once again expected to be one of the top teams in the country for 2026.

Georgia opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when it takes on Tennessee State. The game will be played in Sanford Stadium.

You can see the full results from the final AP Poll below.

AP Poll Top 25 final rankings for 2026