Nate Frazier finished the season with a strong showing against Ole Miss. He seemed poised to be a big part of the Georgia offense next season.

And now he will officially be back with the program in 2026.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that Frazier signed a new deal with Georgia for the 2026 season.

As a sophomore, he led Georgia in rushing with 947 yards on 173 carries, scoring 6 touchdowns on the season.

Frazier battled an issue with fumbles early in the season, but had a strong close to his sophomore year. He exited Georgia’s season-ending loss with an ankle injury but that injury is not expected to be significant.

Georgia already lost three running backs this offseason, with Josh McCray and Cash Jones moving on to the NFL. Roderick Robinson previously announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Georgia also saw assistant running backs coach David Hill depart the program to become the running backs coach at Colorado State.

Running back has become a very lucrative transfer portal position, with Ohio State’s Bo Jackson, Louisville’s Isaac Brown and Florida’s Jaden Baugh all re-signing with their current schools.

It has been a busy day for the running back position, as Chauncey Bowens announced he would be returning to Georgia for the 2026 season. The Bulldogs also added Kentucky transfer Dante Dowdell on Monday.

Georgia has made additions via the transfer portal, with wide receiver Isiah Canion being the lone offensive addition to this point.

The Bulldogs do still have running backs Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Bo Walker on the roster. Jae Lamar signed with the Bulldogs as a four-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Bowens was the team’s second-leading rusher this past season, finishing with 526 yards on 103 carries.

The Georgia offense saw wide receiver Zachariah Branch declare for the NFL draft. The Bulldogs will lose six of their top seven pass catchers from the 2025 team.

There have been recent examples of players entering the transfer portal, only for them to end up returning to Georgia. Amarius Mims did so prior to the 2022 season.

