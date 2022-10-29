Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up.
Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
“It’s another exciting matchup with these guys in Jacksonville,” Smart said. “I have a lot of respect for Billy. I’ve known him for a long time. One of the most intelligent coaches I’ve been around in terms of preparation and understanding what it takes to run a program, an organization. I think he does a fabulous job. I know a lot of guys on his staff. Got a lot of respect for him.”
The Georgia-Florida game is being broadcast on CBS. Georgia holds a 7-0 lead with 7:15 in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown by Daijun Edwards.
