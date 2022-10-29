Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter

Georgia football-Florida-instant observations
Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Jacksonville, Fla., —. Weird things tend to happen when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. That was the case once again on Saturday.

The Bulldogs raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. Then Georgia seemed to put on its Atlanta Falcons mask, as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on their first drives to open the third quarter and watch Florida make it a 28-20 game.

But Georgia found its composure, took the mask off and played like Georgia once again. The Bulldogs scored immediately and pulled away for a 42-20 win over the rival Gators.

Georgia now sits at 8-0 heading into next week’s massive game against Tennessee. The loss moves Florida to 4-4 under first-year coach Billy Napier.

Georgia was a record-setting favorite over Florida, with the Bulldogs closing as a 23.5-point favorite over Florida. For most of the game, you saw why that was the case.

But the very poor third quarter from Georgia was like finding a razor blade in your kid’s Halloween haul. Very concerning, especially with a game against Tennessee looming next week.

The no-good third quarter from the Georgia football program

Georgia coach Kirby Smart went viral for his halftime speech last year against Florida. Whatever he said this time around did not work.

The Bulldogs gave up scores on Florida’s first three offensive possessions of the second half. It turned the ball over on its first two possessions of the second half as well, with Kenny McIntosh fumbling and Stetson Bennett throwing an interception.

The response from Georgia though was impressive. After Florida pulled it into a one-score game, Georgia scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives. Daijun Edwards ripped off a 22-yard run to put Georgia back up two scores. Then after Bennett and Brock Bowers connected for a 29-yard gain on fourth down, Kenny McIntosh burrowed in for a touchdown.

For much of the game, Georgia was demonstrably the better team. But the third quarter was bad enough to give major worry about the Bulldogs going forward. It was not a complete, four-quarter performance from the Bulldogs.

That won’t be good enough next week against the Tennessee Volunteers. You can bet Smart will harp on that going into next week.

Brock Bowers, a wizard

Georgia is good enough to where the Bulldogs don’t need any lucky bounces or extra help. But it got it anyway against the overmatched Florida Gators.

With Georgia up 14-0, Stetson Bennett targeted tight end Brock Bowers. Florida linebacker Amari Burney was in good coverage and even got his hands on the ball. But the pass then ricocheted off Burney’s helmet and then Bowers’ shoulder pads.

Bowers was able to then bring in the pass and race off for a 73-yard touchdown. The play put the Bulldogs up 21-0.

Smart often likes to point out how sacks are an overrated statistic. It’s far more important to consistently generate pressure and Georgia did that on Saturday. The Bulldogs consistently hit Anthony Richardson during the afternoon.

But Georgia finished with only 3.0 sacks, with Richardson often escaping out of the arms of Georgia defenders. Two of those sacks came at the end of the game, with Richardson holding on to the ball while trying to make a play.

The Georgia defense gave up 371 yards on the afternoon but it also didn’t force any turnovers either. Georgia did an excellent job of getting off the field in the first half, forcing three straight three-and-outs to open the game.

Richardson finished the game completing 18 of his 37 passes for 271 yards. His lone touchdown was a 78-yard pass to Xzavier Henderson. Florida was held to 91 rushing yards on 33 carries.

Offensively, it was much of the same. Georgia finished the game with 556 total yards. Stetson Bennett completed 19 of his 38 pass attempts for 316 yards. He threw two touchdown passes but was also intercepted twice.

Georgia did have a strong rushing effort, with McIntosh putting up a season-best 90-yards. Edwards added 106 yards as well on the game. The two each had two rushing touchdowns as well

It was mostly a strong performance for Georgia, but the third quarter left just enough of a bad taste in the mouth to soil the performance.

Georgia football news and notes from Week 9 game against Florida

Georgia did get Jalen Carter back after he had not played in either of the past two games.

AD Mitchell did travel but did not dress. He has now missed six straight games with an ankle injury.

The Bulldogs did make some tweaks to the travel roster, as Arik Gilbert dressed and traveled. Defensive tackle Christen Miller did not make the trip to Jacksonville. running back Kendall Milton did dress for the game but did not play.

Nolan Smith did leave the game with a right shoulder injury in the first quarter. Amarius Mims left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury, while Darris Smith was helped off following the second-half kickoff. Rian Davis left the game in the fourth quarter as well.

Darris Smith left the game after going down with an injury on the opening kickoff of the third quarter. He was unable to put any weight on one of his legs.

