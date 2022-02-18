Georgia to hire Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown as new defensive assistant

Brown spent the past two seasons with Rutgers, coaching in his home state of New Jersey. Brown also has coached at Temple and Baylor, working primarily with defensive backs. He will replace Jahmile Addae , who left Georgia after one season to coach at Miami.

Georgia has found its 10th on-field assistant, as it hired Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown to be the school’s new cornerbacks coach. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the hiring.

This will be the fourth defensive back coach Georgia has hired in the past five seasons. What makes the hiring of Brown different is that Georgia will have a safeties coach this year as well, as that title was added to Will Muschamp’s responsibilities. Muschamp will also be a co-defensive coordinator for Georgia this season, splitting those duties with Glenn Schumann.

To those who have observed a Georgia practice, they would also note that head coach Kirby Smart is very involved in the coaching of the defensive backs as well. Smart himself was an All-American defensive backs coach.

Brown is the third new on-field assistant coach Georgia has hired this offseason. Bryan McClendon replaced Cortez Hankton as the wide receivers coach, while Chidrea Uzo-Diribe is the new outside linebackers coach, replacing Dan Lanning. Georgia also hired Mike Bobo as an offensive analyst this offseason.

Georgia does have two replace two key starters in Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick in the secondary for this upcoming season. At cornerback, Georgia will only have four scholarship players this spring. One of those is Kelee Ringo, who started 12 games last season and had the game-sealing interception in the national championship game against Alabama.

Competing for the other starting cornerback position will be Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green and Daylen Everette. Lassiter would appear to have the inside track based on his strong freshman season, but Green and Everette will push hard. Everette was a 5-star signee in the 2022 recruiting cycle and is already enrolled at Georgia.

