Georgia and Georgia Tech met on Black Friday in 2024 and the game was an instant classic, with the Bulldogs winning 44-42 in eight overtimes.

The game will once again be played on Black Friday this year, as the two rivals will meet for Clean Old-Fashioned Hate on Friday, Nov. 28.

ESPN announced that the game will air at 3:30 p.m. ET, with ABC televising the game.

Georgia has dominated the rivalry of late, winning the last seven meetings between the two schools. But Georgia Tech has made up considerable ground in the rivalry since Brent Key took over as the program’s head coach.

Georgia Tech led for much of last year’s game before a late fumble forced by Dan Jackson helped push the game into overtime. From there, the two programs went back and forth before Nate Frazier delivered the winning two-point play in the eighth overtime.

After the game, Kirby Smart was highly complimentary of Key and the Georgia Tech program.

"We have respect for each other,“ Smart said. ”We played here in the same area, we played against each other, we recruited against each other. We don’t get to share thoughts and ideas and have break bread and have tea very often. So when we get a chance to talk and show respect to each other, I think being competitors — it’s a hard game, and nobody knows what it’s like to sit on that sideline and go through that pain and the highs, the lows, we’re going to win, we’re going to lose, we’re going to win, we’re going to lose. I mean, he was emotionally spent, and so was I."

This year’s game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Given this is Georgia’s final regular season game, the Bulldogs could play back-to-back games in the stadium. The SEC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 6.

This will count at a Georgia Tech home game, with the rivalry set to return to Athens in 2026. Georgia has not lost a road game to Georgia Tech since 1999. In his career, Smart is 7-1 against Georgia Tech, with the lone loss coming back in 2016.

Unlike last year, both teams will have a game the Saturday before the contest is played. Georgia takes on Charlotte on Nov. 22. In 2024, Georgia Tech played on the Thursday before the rivalry game, giving the Yellow Jackets two extra days of rest.

Date: Nov. 28

Game time: 3:30

TV Network: ABC

