By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
Georgia leads Georgia Tech 13-3 at halftime, dominates second quarter
ATLANTA — Georgia dominated the second quarter of its rivalry game with Georgia Tech in taking a 13-3 lead into the halftime locker room.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Live updates, injury news, score, …
The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on the No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Week 14 football game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury …
Connor Riley
Things to know: Georgia CFP scenarios, how UGA could host game on campus
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is focused on Georgia football winning a football game in Atlanta against Georgia Tech on Friday and hopes to play another one in the same building next …
Mike Griffith
Gunner Stockton: The men who trained him discuss a ‘Thank You Lord’ season
Gunner Stockton has guided Georgia to a No. 4 ranking in the College Football Playoffs. The Dawgs are 10-1 in his starts. He’s in the Heisman conversation.
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, …
The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on the No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Week 14 football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds …
Connor Riley
