Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5.

My answer to this question is going to sound overly sarcastic, but I don’t mean it that way.

What’s to stop me from practicing golf until I’m as good as Tiger Woods? Theoretically, nothing, right? And yet none of us do. Why? Because it’s really hard.

That’s the beauty of Kirby Smart’s success formula. It’s seemingly easy to identify, yet impossible to duplicate.

Simply put, at every turn, Smart, his staff and the players do the hardest thing possible.

Players are required to be physically tough even though it would be easier to tolerate some softness. Coaches are required to constantly pursue the highest level of elite recruits even though it would be easier to accept a few who were merely good, and Smart stays dedicated to “Attack The Day” even though it would be easier to occasionally rest on his laurels.

That’s it. It’s simply stated, but far harder to actually accomplish.