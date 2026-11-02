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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart clears the air on Dwight …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on running back Dwight Phillips Jr.
Connor Riley
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Dawgs in the NFL: Brock Bowers big day gets Raiders back in win column
As the NFL season enters November, former Georgia Bulldogs continue to make their mark across the league.
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia basketball knows its ‘Achilles’ heel’ ahead of Monday’s season …
Georgia did something different in the buildup to the 2026-27 season as it played exhibitions against Georgia State, Charlotte and Clemson.
Hunter DeLauder
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SEC stock report: South Carolina and Georgia soaring
ATHENS — The SEC football season has reached its pivot point with contending teams on the verge of separating themselves.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs stack another rivalry win
Winner: KJ Bolden
Connor Riley
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