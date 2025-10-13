ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the Georgia injury situation as the Bulldogs begin preparing for Ole Miss.

Smart indicated Chauncey Bowens was dealing with a calf injury. Bowens had been Georgia’s leading rusher entering Saturday’s game. He had only four carries on Saturday while playing 11 snaps.

“He wasn’t as effective. We weren’t effective,” Smart said of Bowens. “We struggled to run the ball early. But he should be fine.”

Gunner Stockton led Georgia in rushing, finishing with 26 yards. Nate Frazier led Georgia in carries, finishing with 24 yards on his 10 attempts.

Georgia had only 79 rushing yards on the evening.

“It was not the running game that we’ve had in the past,“ Smart said on Saturday. ”And theirs was, right? So, we showed them the stat that eight of the last ten Auburn-Georgia games were won by the team that rushed the ball more. And that wasn’t the case tonight. I still think we’ve got a good running team, a good stop-the-run team. I think they had a really good plan. Some of their rushing yards were perimeter things, rockets we call them. And that hurt us. It wasn’t direct runs.”

Smart said that Juan Gaston is dealing with an ankle injury that forced him and out of the game. Smart said Gaston will try and go at practice today.

On the offensive line, Monroe Freeling had been dealing with an ankle injury and did not start against Auburn. But he came in during Georgia’s third drive of the game and would go on to play the final 65 snaps of the game.

Freeling was named the SEC offensive lineman of the week for his play on Saturday.

“It says a ton about his competitive character,” Smart said. “He’s all about the team. He played a huge role in the game.”

Georgia has started six different offensive line combinations this year, but could be close to stabilizing that group. Earnest Greene did not play against Auburn but did dress out and travel with the team.

Greene has not played since Georgia’s game against Tennessee as he continues to deal with back issues.

The Bulldogs are coming off a physical game against Auburn, one they won 20-10.

This week’s game will be Georgia’s fourth consecutive SEC game. Ole Miss played Washington State last week and was off the week prior.

Georgia’s game on Saturday is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Georgia football injury report