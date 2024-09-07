ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Georgia’s injury situation following the team’s win over Tennessee Tech.

The Bulldogs came away with 48-3 win but a few members left the game due to injury.

Tight end Oscar Delp left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the game after coming out in tennis shoes for the second half.

“He has a slight ankle sprain. I thought he could’ve played,” Smart said on Delp.

With Delp out, Lawson Luckie and Benjamin Yurosek will see an uptick in snaps. Luckie caught 2 passes for 43 yards on Saturday, including a 37-yard touchdown on what was Carson Beck’s final pass of the afternoon.

In the third quarter, running back Nate Frazier exited the game with an injury. He had 6 carries for 28 yards on the afternoon.

Smart said he could’ve come back but at that point, Georgia had “moved on.” Smart wasn’t sure if it was a shoulder injury for Frazier. Chauncey Bowens saw an uptick in snaps following Frazier’s exit.

Georgia got Trevor Etienne back on Saturday, as he ran for a team-best 78 yards on only 5 carries. He added 14 receiving yards as well. Branson Robinson added a fourth-quarter touchdown to boost the running game.

Georgia held a handful of players out on Saturday. Mykel Williams (ankle), Jordan Hall (legs), Xzaiver McLeod (abdominal), Kris Jones (lower leg), Marcus Harrison (lower leg) and Roderick Robinson (toe) did not dress out. Warren Brinson also did not play on Saturday in the win.

Safety Joenel Aguero did return to action, as he got the start for Georgia. He picked up a tackle for loss on his first drive.

Georgia goes on the road next week, as the Bulldogs visit Kentucky. Georgia will have to file an availability report starting on Wednesday of this week.

Georgia football injury report