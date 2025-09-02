ATHENS — Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injury status as the Bulldogs have begun preparations on Austin Peay.

Georgia was without starting cornerback Daylen Everette on Saturday. The senior cornerback dressed out but did not play in the game.

On Tuesday, Smart said Everette is dealing with an ankle injury. Smart seemed optimistic that Everette was trending in the right direction as far as pushing back onto the field.

In Everette’s absence, Georgia started Ellis Robinson and Daniel Harris at the cornerback position. Demello Jones also rotated in during the first half of Saturday’s win over Marshall.

The biggest position of worry on the injury front right now is the offensive line. Freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston exited the game with a left ankle injury after the second drive of the game.

Gaston was spotted wearing a boot on his left foot, a brace on his left knee and riding a scooter around the Georgia facility on Monday morning. He became the first freshman on Georgia’s offensive line to start the season-opener since Andrew Thomas did so back in 2017.

Right tackle Earnest Greene exited the game with what Smart called “lower body stiffness” on Saturday.

“We’re hopeful to get both those guys back this week but only time will tell,” Smart said of Gaston and Greene.

At right guard, Georgia rotated Daniel Calhoun and Michael Uini throughout the game. Bo Hughley stepped in for Greene at right tackle.

Georgia did go with its backup punter to open the season, as Brett Thorson was not ready following knee surgery last December.

Drew Miller filled in for Thorson. His six punts went 288 yards, good for 48 yards per punt. He had two downed inside the 20-yard line, though the redshirt freshman did have a touchback.

Georgia takes on Austin Peay this weekend. Given Georgia is such a heavy favorite, expect the Bulldogs to be conservative in terms of pushing players into the lineup. Georgia’s first SEC game is set for Sept. 13, when it visits Tennessee.

Georgia football injury report