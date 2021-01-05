Isaiah McKenzie has career day to highlight Bulldogs in Week 17 NFL action

It was a career day for Buffalo Bill Isaiah McKenzie on Sunday. And it cost the Miami Dolphins dearly.

McKenzie scored three times for the Bills, twice on receptions and once more on a punt return. He caught six passes for 65 yards.

The punt return went for 84-yards and helped Buffalo crush the Dolphins, 56-26.

The loss for Miami ended up keeping them out of the playoffs even with a 10-6 record. The Bills meanwhile locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC, won the AFC East and finished the regular season with a 13-3 record.

McKenzie and the Bills will face Rodrigo Blankenship, Justin Houston and the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend.

Another Bulldog who helped his team get into the playoffs was Cleveland running back Nick Chubb. The Browns needed a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Chubb had a 47-yard touchdown run and finished the day with 108 yards on 14 carries.

This is the @NFL’s Most Valuable Player and you can’t convince us otherwise. 📺 #PITvsCLE LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/BViikad8Yd — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 3, 2021

Chubb finished the season with 1,067 rushing yards despite missing four-plus games with a knee injury. His 12 touchdowns are the fourth-most in the NFL.

Sony Michel had a strong end to a trying season in New England, as he ran for 76 yards and 60 yards receiving. He also had a 31-yard touchdown catch in the 28-14 win over the New York Jets.

V E R S A T I L I T Y@Flyguy2stackz #DawgsInTheNFL 📺 #NYJvsNE LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/qKHrMS7Sgw — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 3, 2021

In Detroit, Matthew Stafford tried his best to lead the Lions to one final win as he three for 293 yards and three touchdowns. However it wasn’t enough, as Detroit fell 37-35. Rookie D’Andre Swift capped his season with 54 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Leonard Floyd had perhaps the most profitable day in the NFL, as he picked up his 10th sack, triggering a $1.25 million bonus. Floyd had a career-year for the Rams, posting 10.5 sacks. Los Angeles will take on Seattle in the first round of the playoffs. In two games against the Seahawks, Floyd has 5.0 sacks this year.

As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor going to the former Bulldog that had the best week in the NFL, it’s a no-brainer for McKenzie. He had never had more than two touchdowns in an entire season before scoring three times against the Dolphins.

For our season-long tally, Floyd, Chubb and Roquan Smith each took home the honor three times. Mecole Hardman and Rodrigo Blankenship both won twice.

Top Dawgs in the NFL

Week 17: Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears ILB

Week 15: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 14: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears ILB

Week 13: Justin Houston, Indianapolis Colts OLB

Week 12: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 11: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 10: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 9: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears ILB

Week 8: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 7: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 6: Tae Crowder, New York Giants LB

Week 5: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants OT

Week 4: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 3: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 2: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 1: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

