What Jalen Carter has to do to become the next Jordan Davis for Georgia football

Jordan Davis was perhaps the most impactful defensive lineman in the country last season. While he didn’t stuff the stat sheet, opposing teams took notice of his impact. Davis clogged up opposing offenses, winning the Bednarik and Outland Trophies and ultimately being taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now Georgia has to replace Davis, along with Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker, who also went in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s a tall task for Georgia, Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott. Related: Jordan Davis: How the 2022 NFL Draft hopeful who ‘wasn’t supposed to be here’ became a Georgia football icon

It’s a difficult task. But it’s made easier by the fact that Georgia might once again have the most impactful defensive lineman in the country. This time, that honor would belong to one Jalen Cater. “More than one opposing coach told ESPN last year that the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Carter was the Dawgs’ most disruptive defender on their 2021 national championship team,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote of Carter. “Carter finished second on the team with 33 quarterback pressures, and his production will only increase in 2022.” While Carter is a physical specimen in his own right, he is not a carbon copy of Davis. The latter would often set up in the middle of Georgia’s defense, directly over the center. While Carter can do that, he was often more effective when playing in between the guard and tackle.