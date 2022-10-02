Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
3
2nd QTR
3:16
16
Missouri
  • Purdue
    20
    Final
    (21) Minnesota
    10
    Louisville
    33
    Final
    Boston College
    34
    Georgia State
    31
    Final
    Army
    14
    Illinois
    34
    Final
    Wisconsin
    10
  • Temple
    3
    Final
    Memphis
    24
    Navy
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    13
    (4) Michigan
    27
    Final
    Iowa
    14
    (18) Oklahoma
    24
    Final
    TCU
    55
  • Texas Tech
    28
    Final
    (25) Kansas State
    37
    (7) Kentucky
    19
    Final
    (14) Ole Miss
    22
    Texas State
    13
    Final
    James Madison
    40
    Northern Illinois
    38
    Final
    Ball State
    44
  • UMass
    13
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    20
    Oregon State
    16
    Final
    (12) Utah
    42
    East Carolina
    48
    Final
    South Florida
    28
    (22) Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    (23) Florida State
    21
  • Fresno State
    14
    Final
    UConn
    19
    Miami (OH)
    20
    Final
    Buffalo
    24
    Gardner-Webb
    7
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Rutgers
    10
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    49
  • Bowling Green
    31
    Final
    Akron
    28
    Central Michigan
    17
    Final
    Toledo
    38
    Ohio
    24
    Final
    Kent State
    31
    Northwestern
    7
    Final
    (11) Penn State
    17
  • Virginia Tech
    10
    Final
    North Carolina
    41
    (9) Oklahoma State
    36
    Final
    (16) Baylor
    25
    Iowa State
    11
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    The Citadel
    0
    Final
    Appalachian State
    49
  • Michigan State
    13
    Final
    Maryland
    27
    (2) Alabama
    49
    Final
    (20) Arkansas
    26
    Florida Atlantic
    28
    Final
    North Texas
    45
    (17) Texas A&M
    24
    Final
    Mississippi State
    42
Jalen Carter leaves game after questionable hit by Missouri offensive lineman

Georgia football-Jalen Carter-Missouri-injury
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter, center, is removed from a portion of the field where Missouri Tigers players were warming up before their NCAA Football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Carter and a few other players had a scuffle with Missouri players. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Jalen Carter left Georgia’s game against Missouri in the second quarter. He entered the game with an ankle injury, but that doesn’t look to be the reason he exited the game.

Video very clearly shows a Missouri offensive lineman dive directly at Carter’s knee on a reach block. Carter was engaged with another Missouri offensive line at the time of contact.

UGA News

