Jalen Carter leaves game after questionable hit by Missouri offensive lineman
Jalen Carter left Georgia’s game against Missouri in the second quarter. He entered the game with an ankle injury, but that doesn’t look to be the reason he exited the game.
Video very clearly shows a Missouri offensive lineman dive directly at Carter’s knee on a reach block. Carter was engaged with another Missouri offensive line at the time of contact.
