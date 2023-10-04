clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football trusts its plan for linebacker Jalon Walker: ‘He’s going …
ATHENS — Jalon Walker’s job for the Georgia defense is just linebacker. In part because he plays both inside and outside linebacker for the Bulldogs.
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Kentucky as Bulldogs continue practice
ATHENS — Georgia has completed its first two practices of the week as it continues to prepare for No. 20 Kentucky this Saturday.
Connor Riley
Ryan Puglisi: The key area where the Georgia football QB commit wants to …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 QB and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart encouraged by injury recovery of Javon Bullard, Kendall Milton …
ATHENS — For the first time all season, Georgia appears to be trending in a positive direction on the injury front.
Connor Riley
