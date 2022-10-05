Viral outburst from Jamon Dumas-Johnson a positive sign for Georgia football: ‘He’s been great’
ATHENS — Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson briefly went viral during Saturday night’s game against Missouri. Not because of a big hit or a spectacular interception but rather a spirited conversation he was having on the sideline with cornerback Kamari Lassiter.
Given the circumstances of the game, the Bulldogs were down 10-0 and trailing for the first time all season, some saw it is as a worrying sign. A young team not being up for the moment on the road in the SEC.
“He’s a big-time leader,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “I think Coach Schu(mann) prepares his guys in that room to be that.”
Kelee Ringo and Jalen Carter are undoubtedly key parts of this defense. But neither checks the box as an overly-vocal leader. Nolan Smith does, but last season’s team was so strong because it had players such as Jordan Davis and Lewis Cine at every level of the defense.
That’s the role Dumas-Johnson is stepping into. The Georgia coaches seem to think he’s doing a good job of wearing that hat, as Dumas-Johnson was named a team captain prior to the game against the Tigers.
“He’s been great. He’s been very vocal,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a very energetic and passionate guy, which it requires to play that position.”
That passion was on display in his conversation with Lassiter. The two sophomores reached an understanding following Dumas-Johnson’s outburst and the Georgia defense did begin to play better following that moment. The Bulldogs didn’t give a touchdown for the rest of the game, holding Missouri to four field goals, with each getting progressively longer.
If you’re worried that Dumas-Johnson might be misdirecting his energy during games, remember back to last season’s national championship game. Dean was able to break up a pass in the end zone intended for Alabama tight end Cameron Latu. But Tindall had gotten in Dean’s way and nearly allowed a touchdown.
Dean wasn’t having it and let Tindall know about it. Unlike Dumas-Johnson, Dean did in the middle of the field before a key third down. Tindall responded, sacking Bryce Young on the next play and forcing an Alabama field goal.
Related: Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall recount memorable National Championship outburst: ‘He had some words for me’
It was a crystal clear display of what player-led leadership looks like. One Dumas-Johnson is trying to emulate for the Bulldogs in the 2022 season.
“He directs his energy usually in the right way, and that’s the big part of being a young player - understanding how and when to apply your energy,” Smart said. “He’s done a good job of that, and he’ll continue to. He’s a good football player.”
Kirby Smart explains what makes Jamon Dumas-Johnson a good leader
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football injury report: Smael Mondon ‘struggling’, Kirby Smart encouraged by AD Mitchell
- Kirby Smart has Georgia football primed to ‘strike and attack’ Auburn
- Mike Matthews: Electric 5-star junior says the Georgia football atmosphere and players really stand out to him
- Influence of Mike Bobo on Georgia offense obvious to Bryan Harsin, ‘he’s helping that staff’
- Georgia football podcast: ESPN writer gives UGA ‘a mulligan’ for Missouri game
- With Jalen Carter injured, Georgia football is going to see what Bear Alexander has learned
- Dominick Blaylock highlights what the Georgia football offense badly needs
UGA News
- Viral outburst from Jamon Dumas-Johnson a positive sign for Georgia football: ‘He’s been great’
- Georgia football injury report: Smael Mondon ‘struggling’, Kirby Smart encouraged by AD Mitchell
- Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, practices notes for Week 6 game
- Jamaree Salyer, Andrew Thomas among the former Bulldogs standing out in theNFL
- With Jalen Carter injured, Georgia football is going to see what Bear Alexander has learned