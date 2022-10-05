Viral outburst from Jamon Dumas-Johnson a positive sign for Georgia football: ‘He’s been great’

Given the circumstances of the game, the Bulldogs were down 10-0 and trailing for the first time all season, some saw it is as a worrying sign. A young team not being up for the moment on the road in the SEC.

ATHENS — Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson briefly went viral during Saturday night’s game against Missouri. Not because of a big hit or a spectacular interception but rather a spirited conversation he was having on the sideline with cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

“He’s a big-time leader,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “I think Coach Schu(mann) prepares his guys in that room to be that.”

Kelee Ringo and Jalen Carter are undoubtedly key parts of this defense. But neither checks the box as an overly-vocal leader. Nolan Smith does, but last season’s team was so strong because it had players such as Jordan Davis and Lewis Cine at every level of the defense.

That’s the role Dumas-Johnson is stepping into. The Georgia coaches seem to think he’s doing a good job of wearing that hat, as Dumas-Johnson was named a team captain prior to the game against the Tigers.

“He’s been great. He’s been very vocal,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a very energetic and passionate guy, which it requires to play that position.”

That passion was on display in his conversation with Lassiter. The two sophomores reached an understanding following Dumas-Johnson’s outburst and the Georgia defense did begin to play better following that moment. The Bulldogs didn’t give a touchdown for the rest of the game, holding Missouri to four field goals, with each getting progressively longer.

If you’re worried that Dumas-Johnson might be misdirecting his energy during games, remember back to last season’s national championship game. Dean was able to break up a pass in the end zone intended for Alabama tight end Cameron Latu. But Tindall had gotten in Dean’s way and nearly allowed a touchdown.