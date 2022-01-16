Jordan Davis best captures a ‘forever legendary’ Georgia football team, celebration
ATHENS — There was a lot of talk on Saturday about all it took to build Georgia’s 2021 National Championship team. Perhaps there’s no better example of that process than Jordan Davis.
Davis, the mammoth senior defensive tackle and Outland and Bednarik Award winner, was the last Georgia player to address the Sanford Stadium crowd. He spoke about his humble beginnings and all that went into becoming one of the best players on the best team in the country.
It’s a culture he helped create and further. He didn’t do it alone, even within the defensive line room at Georgia. Compared to Devonte Wyatt and Julian Rochester, Davis could actually be considered on the younger side of those in Georgia’s defensive line room.
Davis harkened back to a conversation he had with Wyatt this time a year ago when the former was considering heading off to the NFL. The latter though told him he was coming back and in that moment Davis decided to as well.
From there, Davis and the Georgia team hit the ground — or rather stadium steps — running. This team often spoke of just how much running they did, whether it be in the offseason or in the weeks leading up to the College Football Playoff. There were many cold and early mornings for Davis and his teammates inside Sanford Stadium.
Those workouts made a packed Sanford Stadium in January possible. One that impressed SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
“It’s special. this moment, sitting in this stadium, I look back and wind the clock to 11, 12 months ago. Scaling the stadium stairs,” offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said. “That dirty, hard work in the dark that coach Smart knows what I’m talking about. It’s real. It gave us these results.”
Davis admitted often he needed those runs. In a press conference just two days before Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama, Davis told reporters he was going to go for a run after wrapping up his obligations. The senior defensive tackle constantly battled his weight and conditioning levels while in college. Monday’s victory seemed to show he won that battle as a member of the Bulldogs.
Georgia will now have to do the impossible in trying to replace Davis. In some ways that can’t be done, as there just aren’t many humans like Davis readily available. Both from a football standpoint but also on a personal one as well.
Davis was the face and voice of the 2021 Georgia football team. It’s a fitting finale for someone who smiled so often and brought joy to so many others, got to do so one last time.
Every ending is someone else’s beginning. Because of all that Davis did for Georgia, the Bulldogs will be in a better place moving forward. One where they probably won’t be waiting 41 years for their next championship.
“A new standard of excellence has been set,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We expect to hold that same standard for a long time to come at UGA. That brings me to this point, and this is how it ended: We’re burnin’ the boats baby, we’re coming back.”
