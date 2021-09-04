Georgia quarterback JT Daniels can’t do it alone, North Carolina loss serves up reminder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Georgia football was served up a cautionary tale on Friday night when Virginia Tech upset a No. 10-ranked North Carolina team led by one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. No doubt, a great quarterback — even one as skilled and highly rated as Sam Howell — can’t do it alone.

That’s why each time Kirby Smart has been asked about JT Daniels, he’s said he’s comfortable with his quarterback but eager to see how the supporting cast steps up. Indeed, Georgia will have only two receivers suited up for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Clemson at Bank of America Stadium that caught more than 10 passes for the Bulldogs last season. And, those wideouts — Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson — missed the first fall scrimmage on account of injuries. Howell, recently ranked the No. 2 overall QB in the 2022 NFL Draft rankings per Mel Kiper Jr., was working with an inexperienced receiving corps himself on Friday against the Hokies. RELATED: Mel Kiper Jr. rates Top 10 at each position in 2022 NFL Draft The Tar Heels entered the game with their top two returning receivers having caught only 15 passes each in 2020.

The lack of congruity was evident; as Howell was forced to hold the ball with his inexperienced receivers covered, leading to six sacks. Howell finished 17-of-32 passing for 208 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions against the talented Virginia Tech secondary. It’s not unlike the challenge Georgia’s young receiving corps will have against the experienced Clemson secondary. It’s why Daniels— ranked the No. 10 QB in the 2022 NFL Draft by Kiper Jr. — had many of his receivers spend time with him in California during the break after the spring semester. The players also spent a great deal of time in the film room and on the practice field after reporting back to Athens for voluntary workouts June 1. “We have a lot of guys we are comfortable with,” said Daniels, who in four games last season completed a total of 28 passes to receivers that will be suited up against the Tigers, with another 12 completions to running backs and five to tight ends playing today.

“We have the rapport we’ve been building over time,” Daniels said, “There are no concerns for that from me.” Perhaps not, but it’s worth noting just how few game reps Daniels has with the receiving corps he’ll be counting on against Clemson. Georgia receiver statistics with JT Daniels in 2020: Jermaine Burton 17-274 Kearis Jackson 9-118 Kenny McIntosh 6-60 Arian Smith 2-86

John FitzPatrick 5-49 James Cook 3-35 Zamir White 2-11 Kendall Milton 1-22

UGA News