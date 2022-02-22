Georgia football loses commitment from 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee

Georgia 2023 CB commit Kayin Lee was part of his second state championship team in high school at Cedar Grove at Center Parc Stadium on December 11, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Kayin Lee, a 2023 cornerback prospect from Ellenwood, Ga., has backed off his commitment to Georgia. The 4-star prospect announced the news via his Twitter account.

Lee did at least make it clear he would be considering Georgia going forward in his recruitment.

The Bulldogs signed five defensive backs in the 2022 cycle, with Daylen Everette, Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey all expected to play cornerback for the Bulldogs. Of those currently on the roster, only cornerback Kelee Ringo is draft-eligble following the 2022 season.

Lee is the first de-commitment for Georgia in this cycle. Ohio State was a factor in his recruitment prior to his commitment. Georgia did sign two of Lee’s teammates in the 2022 cycle as the Bulldogs landed 3-star edge rusher CJ Madden and 4-star defensive tackle Christen Miller.

