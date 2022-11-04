For Georgia football players, the action is all the juice needed against No. 1 Tennessee
Kearis Jackson and the Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to big games. They’ve played in SEC championship games, College Football Playoff games and last season’s national championship.
So while much is being made of No. 1 Tennessee’s trip to Athens this weekend, the players are well aware of what it takes to play in and win big games.
He is not, however, asking for the same type of extra intensity from the players. Jackson explains how being too hyped up can lead to unforced errors, something Georgia can’t afford against a team as good as the Volunteers.
Georgia only gets 12 guaranteed games a year. That small sample of action provides all the necessary juice.
“For me personally, I’m jacked up for every game,” Jackson said. “I feel like the level of my focus is to be locked in because I don’t want to go in (to the game) and be overly hyped, then boom I bust an assignment.”
Sanford Stadium has seen plenty of massive games and not just under Smart. But Saturday’s game is the first-ever No. 1 vs No. 2 according to the AP Poll to take place in the iconic venue. It’s only the third-ever meeting between two top 5 teams. The last one came in 1983. The other came in 1942.
As if College GameDay and the No. 1 ranking weren’t enough, Georgia will be playing to honor two program icons, as Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi have passed away since the Bulldogs last played in Sanford Stadium. Georgia will have a helmet decal honoring Trippi, a patch for Dooley, along with a moment of silence and special field markings to honor the two.
Athens has seen a lot of special Saturdays. Jackson and this current set of Bulldogs have been a part of many. But Saturday has a chance to be an extra special day for the Georgia football program.
“Every game is a big game, to be honest with you, in the SEC,” Smart said. “So it’s not like some guys go into it thinking of it differently. But I do think playing at home is important and certainly an advantage in our conference.”
