The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find the game time, TV channel and odds, with how to watch the game online.

Georgia is 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play. Georgia has not lost to Kentucky since the 2009 season.

Georgia football-Kentucky game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia football-Kentucky TV channel for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on ESPN. Sean Mcdonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath are calling the game.

How to watch Georgia football-Kentucky Week 6 game online

You can watch the Georgia football-Kentucky game using the WatchESPN app. You will need a subscription in order to do so. Click here to watch the Georgia football-Kentucky game.

Georgia football-Kentucky odds for Week 6 game

Georgia is a 14.5-point favorite over Kentucky. The over/under for the game is 47.5 points. The Bulldogs are 0-5 against the spread so far this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Kentucky for Week 6 game

On if Kentucky is built similarly to Georgia...

“Well, I only know by the way it looks ‘cause I’ve never talked to him about it. You know, I don’t know philosophically if they have a certain number of, like, this position and that position. I don’t know enough about how he builds his team to answer that fairly. I would think they’re close, but I don’t know that. I know that they play really physical, and our kids always feel like it’s one of the most physical games of the year — just the size they have, the way they play the game. The game really shrinks when you play them. The clock’s running. I mean, we had a drive in ‘21 here that was the longest drive I’ve ever seen. So I would think that we both build ‘em in a similar way, but I can’t say how he builds his.”

On Kentucky’s defense ...

The variation of the defense they run is very unique. You don’t play a lot of teams just like them. They have a lot of overhang, I call it, a lot of depth in the defense. They have people in the second level all over the place. So, there’s not a lot of free yards out there. They make you earn everything you get. They’re massive up front. They’ve got big people. They play 3-4 and 4-3. The teams that play odd front, they do a really good job of stopping the run game. These guys are really good at stopping the run. They’re physical and have a really good scheme that’s not easy to mimic.

On preparing for Kentucky being multiple in the run game…

Well, go against our offense who runs some of the same runs they do. It’s very pro-style based in terms of what they do run game-wise. They do a tremendous job of putting window dressing on all their runs. They have really good people blocking it, they have very experienced tight ends on the edges. They’ve got kids that have been there for two and three years blocking on the perimeter and they’ve got a great back. They’ve got a great running system that has all the ingredients to be excellent. You have physical offensive linemen, a head coach and offensive coordinator committed to running it, a great back, several great backs, and they have weapons outside. They are a very talented group. Got a lot of guys who have played a lot of football in the SEC in that group.”