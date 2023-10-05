clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Kirby Smart: ‘Far-fetched’ to put 2023 title hopes solely on Carson Beck …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart shut down talk that Georgia’s national title hopes this season are on Carson Beck’s shoulders.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart continues to see Daylen Everette gain confidence with …
ATHENS — When you’re in a secondary that features Malaki Starks and Kamari Lassiter, two of the best players at their respective positions in the sport, opposing teams are …
Connor Riley
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops compares ‘Absolute freak’ Brock Bowers to …
ATHENS — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t hearing any “outside noise” when asked about hearing his name mentioned with the Heisman Trophy.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football trusts its plan for linebacker Jalon Walker: ‘He’s going …
ATHENS — Jalon Walker’s job for the Georgia defense is just linebacker. In part because he plays both inside and outside linebacker for the Bulldogs.
Connor Riley
SEC Power Rankings: Kirby Smart cites parity, ‘don’t know how good of …

Mike Griffith
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops compares ‘Absolute freak’ Brock Bowers to …

Mike Griffith
What Kirby Smart said about Kentucky as Bulldogs continue practice

Connor Riley
What does the Georgia High School Association’s new NIL policy mean …

Jeff Sentell
Mark Richt announces Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl charity event, shares …

Mike Griffith
