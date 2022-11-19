Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, injury news and analysis for Week 12 game
The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a Week 12 college football game. Below find live updates, the latest score, injury news and analysis for the game.
Georgia enters the game with a 10-0 record, while Kentucky is 6-4.
Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, analysis
1:30 p.m. update: Georgia football will look to close out SEC play with a win on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Bulldogs are 6-0 against Kentucky under Kirby Smart against the Wildcats. Last year, the Bulldogs beat Kentucky 30-14 in Athens.
The Wildcats enter the game coming off an embarrassing home loss to Vanderbilt. But Georgia is not overlooking Kentucky, knowing the Wildcats will want to make things difficult for Georgia.
“The kids that have played against Kentucky, it’s been a bloodbath, man,” Smart said. “Like, the game last year was so physical, so tough, rugged and they run a lot of physical runs, we like to run a lot of physical runs, and you end up just clanging against each other. When you come out of the game, you’re really sore. So, that was that way that 14-3 or whatever game it was, maybe up there in 2020. Man, we had guys dropping like flies, it was just really physical.
“So, our guys respect Kentucky, I respect Coach Stoops and what they did last week has no relevance to what they’ll do this week.”
Georgia is 10-0 on the season, looking to complete its regular season SEC slate with an unbeaten record. This will not be Georgia’s final SEC foe of the season though, as the Bulldogs will represent the SEC East in the SEC championship game. Georgia will take on LSU on Dec. 3.
The Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech next week.
Georgia football injury report for Kentucky for Week 12 game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful_
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Darris Smith (Concussion, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Javon Bullard (knee, questionable)
- Amarius Mims (knee, probable)
- Xavier Truss (toe, probable)
Georgia football-Kentucky game time for Week 12 game
The Georgia football-Kentucky game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start
Georgia football-Kentucky TV Network for Week 12 game
The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on CBS.
More Georgia football-Kentucky stories from around DawgNation
- Jalen Carter set for big day at Kentucky; Kirby Smart dismisses Georgia offense No. 1 Red Zone rank
- Former Georgia football star Jake Fromm sizes up Stetson Bennett’s cold weather challenge at Kentucky
- Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 12 game (Nov. 19, 2022)
- UGA can accomplish rare feat vs. Kentucky
- Why AD Mitchell’s injury has lingered for so long and when he might return to the field: ‘I don’t think he’s worried’
- The big reasons the 2022 Georgia football defense is getting better at the perfect time
- Kentucky defensive coordinator: Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett ‘best QB, probably, we’ve faced all year’
- Georgia football defense excited to stuff Kentucky offense: ‘We’ll be able to play physical with them’
- Georgia football is more than confident Stetson Bennett can outplay Kentucky quarterback Will Levis
- CFP Committee defends Georgia at No. 1, compares to Ohio State and Michigan
UGA News
- Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, injury news and analysis for Week 12 game
- Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 12 game (Nov. 19, 2022)
- Georgia football knows it will get Kentucky’s best shot, even with SEC East off the table
- Gimme 5: How Georgia football is building and handling expectations
- Why AD Mitchell’s injury has lingered for so long and when he might return to the field: ‘I don’t think he’s worried’