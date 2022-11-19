Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, injury news and analysis for Week 12 game

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a Week 12 college football game. Below find live updates, the latest score, injury news and analysis for the game.

1:30 p.m. update: Georgia football will look to close out SEC play with a win on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 against Kentucky under Kirby Smart against the Wildcats. Last year, the Bulldogs beat Kentucky 30-14 in Athens.

The Wildcats enter the game coming off an embarrassing home loss to Vanderbilt. But Georgia is not overlooking Kentucky, knowing the Wildcats will want to make things difficult for Georgia.

“The kids that have played against Kentucky, it’s been a bloodbath, man,” Smart said. “Like, the game last year was so physical, so tough, rugged and they run a lot of physical runs, we like to run a lot of physical runs, and you end up just clanging against each other. When you come out of the game, you’re really sore. So, that was that way that 14-3 or whatever game it was, maybe up there in 2020. Man, we had guys dropping like flies, it was just really physical.

“So, our guys respect Kentucky, I respect Coach Stoops and what they did last week has no relevance to what they’ll do this week.”

Georgia is 10-0 on the season, looking to complete its regular season SEC slate with an unbeaten record. This will not be Georgia’s final SEC foe of the season though, as the Bulldogs will represent the SEC East in the SEC championship game. Georgia will take on LSU on Dec. 3.