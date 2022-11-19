Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, injury news and analysis for Week 12 game

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
Sat, 11/19 on CBS @8:30 ET
Kentucky
  • SMU
    24
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    59
    South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
  • Navy
    17
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (22) UCF
    14
    Wisconsin
    0
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Nebraska
    7
    Florida
    6
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Vanderbilt
    14
    Austin Peay
    0
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    (10) Alabama
    17
  • Indiana
    7
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Michigan State
    24
    UMass
    3
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Texas A&M
    10
    East Tennessee State
    0
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Mississippi State
    35
    Duke
    14
    2nd QTR
    00:50
    Pittsburgh
    13
  • Virginia Tech
    17
    2nd QTR
    00:21
    (19) Liberty
    14
    UConn
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:18
    Army
    13
    Louisiana
    0
    2nd QTR
    2:01
    (25) Florida State
    35
    (4) TCU
    14
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Baylor
    14
  • (21) Illinois
    3
    2nd QTR
    1:17
    (3) Michigan
    7
    Northwestern
    3
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Purdue
    14
    UTSA
    14
    1st QTR
    4:45
    Rice
    0
    Houston
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • (23) Kansas State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Georgia State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    James Madison
    Washington State
    Sat, 11/19 on Pac-12 Network @7:00 ET
    Arizona
    North Alabama
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Memphis
  • Oregon State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @7:15 ET
    Arizona State
    Boston College
    Sat, 11/19 on NBC @7:30 ET
    (20) Notre Dame
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Miami (FL)
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    (12) Clemson
  • Utah Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN3 @8:30 ET
    BYU
    (14) Penn State
    Sat, 11/19 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Rutgers
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    Troy
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN3 @8:30 ET
    Charlotte
  • (2) Ohio State
    Sat, 11/19 on ABC @8:30 ET
    Maryland
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    South Alabama
    Sat, 11/19 on NFL Network @8:30 ET
    Southern Miss
    (17) North Carolina State
    Sat, 11/19 on RSN @8:30 ET
    Louisville
  • (18) Texas
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @8:30 ET
    Kansas
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/19 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Auburn
    Iowa
    Sat, 11/19 on FOX @9:00 ET
    Minnesota
    Florida International
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    UTEP
  • Cincinnati
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPNU @9:00 ET
    Temple
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Texas State
    Stanford
    Sat, 11/19 on Pac-12 Network @10:30 ET
    California
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @10:30 ET
    (15) North Carolina
  • Marshall
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Texas Tech
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Iowa State
    (5) Tennessee
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    South Carolina
    Boise State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
  • New Mexico State
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Missouri
    Oklahoma State
    Sun, 11/20 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    Oklahoma
    (11) Ole Miss
    Sun, 11/20 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Arkansas
    (8) USC
    Sun, 11/20 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (9) UCLA
  • Syracuse
    Sun, 11/20 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Wake Forest
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 2 @2:00 AM ET
    Air Force
    UAB
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    (7) LSU
    Colorado
    Sun, 11/20 on Pac-12 Network @2:00 AM ET
    (24) Washington
  • San Jose State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    Utah State
    Fresno State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    Nevada
    (13) Utah
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    (6) Oregon
    UNLV
    Sun, 11/20 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (11) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN Networks @5:00 ET
    (18) Texas
  • Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
    Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (16) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN Networks @5:00 ET
    Cincinnati
  • SMU
    24
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    59
    South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
  • Navy
    17
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    (22) UCF
    14
    Wisconsin
    0
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Nebraska
    7
    Florida
    6
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Vanderbilt
    14
    Austin Peay
    0
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    (10) Alabama
    17

Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, injury news and analysis for Week 12 game

Georgia football-Kentucky-live updates-score-injury news-analysis-week 12
101621 Athens: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers gets into the endzone for the touchdown past Kentucky defender JJ. Weaver (left) and Yusuf Corker to take a 30-7 lead during the 4th quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a Week 12 college football game. Below find live updates, the latest score, injury news and analysis for the game.

Georgia enters the game with a 10-0 record, while Kentucky is 6-4.

Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, analysis

1:30 p.m. update: Georgia football will look to close out SEC play with a win on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 against Kentucky under Kirby Smart against the Wildcats. Last year, the Bulldogs beat Kentucky 30-14 in Athens.

The Wildcats enter the game coming off an embarrassing home loss to Vanderbilt. But Georgia is not overlooking Kentucky, knowing the Wildcats will want to make things difficult for Georgia.

“The kids that have played against Kentucky, it’s been a bloodbath, man,” Smart said. “Like, the game last year was so physical, so tough, rugged and they run a lot of physical runs, we like to run a lot of physical runs, and you end up just clanging against each other. When you come out of the game, you’re really sore. So, that was that way that 14-3 or whatever game it was, maybe up there in 2020. Man, we had guys dropping like flies, it was just really physical.

“So, our guys respect Kentucky, I respect Coach Stoops and what they did last week has no relevance to what they’ll do this week.”

Georgia is 10-0 on the season, looking to complete its regular season SEC slate with an unbeaten record. This will not be Georgia’s final SEC foe of the season though, as the Bulldogs will represent the SEC East in the SEC championship game. Georgia will take on LSU on Dec. 3.

The Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech next week.

Georgia football injury report for Kentucky for Week 12 game

  • Andrew Paul (knee, out)
  • CJ Washington (neck, out)
  • Dan Jackson (foot, out)
  • Earnest Greene (back, out)
  • Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
  • CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful_
  • Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
  • Darris Smith (Concussion, questionable)
  • AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
  • Javon Bullard (knee, questionable)
  • Amarius Mims (knee, probable)
  • Xavier Truss (toe, probable)

Georgia football-Kentucky game time for Week 12 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start

Georgia football-Kentucky TV Network for Week 12 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on CBS.

More Georgia football-Kentucky stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextJalen Carter set for big day at Kentucky; Kirby Smart dismisses …
Leave a Comment