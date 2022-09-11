Kirby Smart provides good news on the status of wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Dawgnation Logo
    (9) Baylor
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN @2:15 AM ET
    (21) BYU
    Oregon State
    Sun, 9/11 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • Mississippi State
    Sun, 9/11 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona
    Florida State
    Fri, 9/16 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    Air Force
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    Louisville
    20
    Final
    UCF
    14
  • Boise State
    31
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
    (23) Wake Forest
    45
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    25
    Arkansas State
    12
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    45
    Southern Miss
    7
    Final
    (15) Miami (FL)
    30
  • Ohio
    10
    Final
    Penn State
    46
    North Carolina
    35
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
    (1) Alabama
    20
    Final
    Texas
    19
    Duke
    31
    Final
    Northwestern
    23
  • Western Illinois
    10
    Final
    Minnesota
    62
    South Carolina
    30
    Final
    (16) Arkansas
    44
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Army
    38
    Missouri
    12
    Final
    Kansas State
    40
  • Charleston Southern
    3
    Final
    (18) North Carolina State
    55
    South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
    Southern Utah
    7
    Final
    (13) Utah
    73
    Lafayette
    14
    Final
    Temple
    30
  • Western Michigan
    37
    Final
    Ball State
    30
    Marshall
    26
    Final
    (8) Notre Dame
    21
    Appalachian State
    17
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    14
    Memphis
    37
    Final
    Navy
    13
  • Maryland
    56
    Final
    Charlotte
    21
    Colorado
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    41
    (24) Tennessee
    34
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    27
    Kennesaw State
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    63
  • Furman
    12
    Final
    (5) Clemson
    35
    Washington State
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin
    14
    Wagner
    7
    Final
    Rutgers
    66
    Akron
    0
    Final
    (14) Michigan State
    52
  • Iowa State
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    7
    Portland State
    6
    Final
    Washington
    52
    UNLV
    14
    Final
    California
    20
    Indiana State
    0
    Final
    Purdue
    56
  • (25) Houston
    30
    Final
    Texas Tech
    33
    Middle Tennessee
    34
    Final
    Colorado State
    19
    Virginia
    3
    Final
    Illinois
    24
    Northern Colorado
    10
    Final
    Wyoming
    33
Kirby Smart provides good news on the status of wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Georgia football-kirby smart-adonai mitchell-injury
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart greets Samford Bulldogs head coach Chris Hatcher after their game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. Georgia won 33-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The last thing Georgia needed was another injury to a wide receiver, with the Bulldogs already missing Arian Smith. Yet on the first play of the game, Adonai Mitchell tweaked his left ankle and would miss the remainder of the game.

Fortunately for both Mitchell and Georgia, the injury does not appear to be serious as head coach Kirby Smart provided an update after the game.

“Nyland, I don’t know how far away he is,” Smart said. “He didn’t dress. He wasn’t able to go or workout.”

Freshman cornerback Daylen Everette saw more playing time with Green not dressed out. Georgia started Kamari Lassiter and Kelee Ringo once again at the cornerback positions, with Chris Smith, Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks making up the other three starters in the secondary.

The Bulldogs will hope to have Mitchell back for their SEC opener next week, as Georgia takes on South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff. The Gamecocks lost a road contest to Arkansas on Saturday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart updates injury status of Adonai Mitchell after win over Samford

