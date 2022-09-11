Kirby Smart provides good news on the status of wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Fortunately for both Mitchell and Georgia, the injury does not appear to be serious as head coach Kirby Smart provided an update after the game.

The last thing Georgia needed was another injury to a wide receiver, with the Bulldogs already missing Arian Smith. Yet on the first play of the game, Adonai Mitchell tweaked his left ankle and would miss the remainder of the game.

“Nyland, I don’t know how far away he is,” Smart said. “He didn’t dress. He wasn’t able to go or workout.”

Freshman cornerback Daylen Everette saw more playing time with Green not dressed out. Georgia started Kamari Lassiter and Kelee Ringo once again at the cornerback positions, with Chris Smith, Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks making up the other three starters in the secondary.

The Bulldogs will hope to have Mitchell back for their SEC opener next week, as Georgia takes on South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff. The Gamecocks lost a road contest to Arkansas on Saturday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart updates injury status of Adonai Mitchell after win over Samford

