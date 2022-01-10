CFP Championship Live Blog: Kirby Smart and Nick Saban share biggest concerns

Welcome to the DawgNation CFP Championship Game Live Blog, where we’ll provide live updates from Lucas Oil Stadium on the score, injures and news. - News: Champ Bailey named one of 21 members of 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and Alabama coach Nick Saban coached together for 11 years and have played four times in the past five years, so it’s safe to assume they are familiar with one another’s tendencies. Of course, each contest presents its own challenges, and that’s no different where the CFP Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. on Monday is concerned. RELATED: 3 keys on offense, defense for Georgia victory Saban and Smart were forthcoming when asked on Sunday’s Zoom press conference call what some of their biggest concerns were in the game. Not surprisingly, Saban cited Georgia’s talented defensive front, where three of the seven players have been projected as first-round picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. “They have great size, great players, physical, very instinctive, great speed,” Saban said. “So if you want to have any success in this game offensively, you have to be able to at least control those guys up front and their front seven to some degree.

“They have very good defense in total, but it starts with that. They create a lot of negative plays. They’ve got some really good pass rushers that can be disruptive to the quarterback.” Smart said being more than just disruptive will be key, and the Georgia defenders have echoed their head coach in the days leading up to the game of the importance of “getting home” on Bryce Young to turn some of the 15 QB pressures the Bulldogs had in the last meeting into sacks. “We talk about him as Houdini, because he can people miss,” Smart said. “He gets rid of the ball. People don’t even account the number of times this guy has avoided sacks and thrown the ball with no intention of anybody catching it. But he knows where to throw the ball to not take a sack. When you can do that you’re really elite.” FEATURE READ: Why Kirby Smart trusts Stetson Bennett PREDICTION: DawgNation team makes game predictions Outside Weather: 29 degrees and sunny in Indianapolis

