ATHENS — Georgia football will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. Below you can find information on how to watch 2026 G-Day, as well as the game time, radio network and other information on the event.

This will be the 15th and final practice of the spring for the Bulldogs this spring. This will be our first chance to see some of the talented newcomers, as the Bulldogs welcomed over 40 players to the roster this offseason.

Georgia spring game: How to watch 2026 G-Day online

This game will not be streamed over traditional cable. You can still watch the game if you have a cable subscription to ESPN. Visit the WatchESPN tab on ESPN’s homepage and find the game on either ESPN+ or SECNetwork+. Click here to watch the game.

Below is a video walking through how to watch the game.

Georgia spring game game time for 2026 G-Day

The Georgia spring game starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Georgia spring game TV Network for 2026 G-Day

The Georgia spring game will be broadcast on SECNetwork+/ESPN+.

Georgia spring game radio options for 2026 G-Day

The G-Day scrimmage can be heard loclally on WNGC 106.1, 95.5 WSB and WXKT 103.7. G-Day will also be distributed to all network affiliates and the game will be available on the Georgia Bulldogs app.

Georgia spring game rosters for 2026 G-Day

*These have not been released by UGA yet. This section will be updated as soon as the rosters are available.

What Kirby Smart has said about the Georgia spring game

On if his spring approach has changed since there is no longer a spring portal...

“I don’t know what difference it would be. I mean, we didn’t respond or react to it really last year. I mean, we had a spring game, right? We scrimmaged. There’s not anything we’re doing different. I don’t know. I guess you’re looking at it from a perspective of at least I know I’ve got everybody back per se. So we’re working on building depth, trying to get guys ready, but we’re doing the same thing last year. I don’t know how to answer the question other than I don’t see it as different.”

On if he likes the idea of the OTA-style practices...

“I like the idea of the freedom to do what you want to do. I like that idea. That gives freedom to guys that say, ‘Hey, do you want to’ — it was really a model that was brought about with the thought process of a second portal. Because people wanted to utilize post-second portal practice days. In that model, it gave you some opportunities for June.

“I’m not real keen on going out there and practicing in June. Number one, it’s hot. Number two, I’m focused on high school camps and high school recruiting, and I think it’s important to give our guys some time off. But that lends itself more to an NFL model of, OK, you’ve got a little OTA day here, you’ve got a little OTA day here. You can do what you wanna do, and we would utilize that if those were the rules, but I don’t know exactly how we would spin ours to try to make it work. But with the model we have now, where our team is our team, I don’t know how significant that change is.”

On if Georgia is doing anything differently to prepare for an extra SEC game...

“We’re practicing. I mean, I don’t know what you want me to say. We’re lifting, we’re running, we’re practicing. We’re practicing ones, twos, threes. We’re very, very fortunate to have the ability to practice like we do. I’m very blessed with my administration and the support staff of Josh Brooks to have the staff members we have. Not to mention the scholarship numbers we have. So I don’t know that we have the best players or the most talented players or the highest paid players. But we will have the players that get the most reps and get the most improvement and the most coaching and most development. And that’s what we sell. So when you look out there and somebody’s like, well those schools don’t practice like y’all do. Well, we got 19 offensive linemen and not all of them can play. But we got guys out there getting reps. We have guys that are improving. That’s the only way to get better, is go out there and take your. When you’ve got that, you’ve got the ability to do multiple things in practice and get a bigger body of work.