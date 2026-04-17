ATHENS — Amaris Williams provided an update on how he’s doing after sustaining a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice.

“Comeback fin be sum serious,” Williams said on his Instagram account. “I’a be bk to fk shi up soon.”

Georgia defender Amaris Williams commented on his status after suffering a knee injury in practice on Tuesday (Screenshot/Instagram). (Instagram /Dawgnation)

Georgia has not yet commented on Williams or his status moving forward. Graham Coffey of Dawgs Central, who first reported Williams’ injury, stated that it was a torn ACL.

Williams does still have a redshirt available and has three years left to play two seasons of college football.

Georgia landed Williams out of the transfer portal this offseason after previously spending two seasons at Auburn. He had 14 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss for Auburn last season.

Williams was expected to provide a boost to the Georgia pass rush, which had only 20 sacks last season.

With Williams out, more falls on the plate of Georgia’s other outside linebackers.

Gabe Harris was limited this spring as he recovers from toe surgery. Quintavius Johnson returns for the Bulldogs after a strong 2025 season. Johnson is viewed as one of the key leaders for Georgia and was instrumental in Georgia landing Williams out of the transfer portal.

Georgia will lean even more heavily on its young players at the outside linebacker position. Chase Linton, Isaiah Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon are all entering their second seasons in Athens.

“With Gabe (Harris) out, it’s gonna open a door for a lot of guys to get reps and grow and play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the start of spring camp. “And I kinda wanna see what they can do. Khamari (Brooks)’s here, he’s a mid-year freshman. So we wanna see the growth in that room and see those guys continue to get better.”

Linton has had a strong spring for the Bulldogs and will look to emerge as a pass rusher. Gibson has played multiple positions for the Bulldogs this spring.

The Bulldogs signed just one outside linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, as it landed Khamari Brooks out of North Oconee High School in Bogart. Brooks was rated as the No. 166 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class.

Williams was one of just nine transfer players Georgia added via the transfer portal this spring. That was the fewest of any team in the SEC.

Georgia will have its annual spring game on Saturday, with G-Day set for a 1 p.m. ET start. Smart is set to speak to reporters following the conclusion of the game.