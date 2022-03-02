Kirby Smart stress importance of recruiting the state Georgia to state politicians

Only on Tuesday, Smart was speaking to members of the Georgia legislator instead of prospective athletes. Smart was in Atlanta at the state capital as was Georgia’s College Football Playoff trophy.

Kirby Smart is pretty accustomed to giving a recruiting pitch. Under Smart’s leadership, Georgia has consistently been one of the top recruiting teams in the country. The Bulldogs signed the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Smart was accompanied by Georgia president Jere Morehead and athletic director Josh Brooks as well.

The Bulldogs avenged an earlier loss to Alabama in the national championship game with a 33-18 win over the Crimson Tide. Georgia beat Florida 34-7 earlier in the season. Georgia also beat rivals Auburn, Georgia Tech and Clemson this past season.

Georgia does have to replace a number of key players from the 2021 team, as the Bulldogs sent 14 players to this week’s NFL combine. That is not only the most in school history but also the most by any college team this season.

The Bulldogs will continue their offseason workouts while prepping for the start of spring practice. Georgia will have the first of its 15 practices on March 15. The final spring practice will double as the annual spring game, is set for April 16.

Georgia will begin the 2022 season in Atlanta, as the Bulldogs will take on Oregon on Sept. 3.

