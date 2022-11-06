Ladd McConkey provides vital explosiveness in Georgia football pass game
ATHENS – Georgia’s offense could not afford to be one dimensional against Tennessee on Saturday. The Bulldogs needed explosive pass plays to stretch a strong Volunteer defensive front.
Ladd McConkey led a group of receivers that answered that call. McConkey, who posted 5 receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown, stepped up in the continued absence of star receiver AD Mitchell.
“The guy just runs until his tongue hangs out,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, we have to temper him in practice. We have to slow him down or else he’s going to run himself to death.”
McConkey, who grew up a Tennessee fan, never received an offer from the Volunteers in high school. His only Power 5 offers were from Georgia and Vanderbilt.
Kenny McIntosh and Arian Smith both added explosive receptions of their own. Smith’s 52-yard reception set the table for Georgia’s first touchdown in the first quarter. McIntosh’s 49-yard catch set up UGA’s third touchdown.
UGA News
- Ladd McConkey provides vital explosiveness in Georgia football pass game
- Kirby Smart: Georgia dominant in 27-13 win over Tennessee, ‘physical toughness won out’
- Georgia makes loud statement in 27-13 win over Tennessee in historic clash of No. 1s
- Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey takes on expanded role with Adonai Mitchell still sidelined
- Tim Tebow: Don’t count Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers out of Heisman Trophy race