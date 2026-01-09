clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
Article
Article
Georgia adds ECU defensive back Ja’Marley Riddle via transfer portal
Safety was an issue all season long for the Georgia Bulldogs. So it’s no surprise that Kirby Smart has been aggressive in getting help via the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
What changes for the Georgia football wide receiver room after adding …
ATHENS — After a few anxious days, Georgia gained some clarity on its wide receiver position when it comes to the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart’s place in his rise to star coach at Oregon
ATLANTA -- Dan Lanning spent hours in Georgia football staff meetings and on the UGA practice fields hearing Kirby Smart bark out orders while building championship teams.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
What recent transfer portal additions mean for Kirby Smart, 2026 Georgia …
ATHENS — Thursday proved to be a fruitful day for the Georgia program when it comes to the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
Georgia lands Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams out of transfer portal
Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program have gone into the transfer portal to add more help on the defensive side of the ball, landing a commitment from former Auburn …
Connor Riley
