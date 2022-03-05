Georgia safety Lewis Cine provides keen insight into mindset, ready for ‘big, fat’ championship ring

Cine’s size, talent, and speed is one thing, but his football mindset is even more impressive. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound CFP Championship Game Defensive MVP brings a businesslike approach to the football field and a professional mindset to leadership duties.

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia safety Lewis Cine is one of the Bulldogs’ players who figures to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft order coming out of the NFL Combine, and his Saturday morning interview provided some hints as to why.

“People think of me as just a hitter, and I don’t see myself as just a hitter,” Cine said. “I see myself as an all-around playmaker. I show up when I”m needed, and I’m always around the ball.”

Then, there’s the big-hits Cine has become known for. It’s just business, Cine made clear, and there’s so much more to his game he hopes prospective teams see.

“I’m used to pressure,” Cine said. “A lot of people think pressure is a bad thing, and I see pressure as a good thing. It means things are expected of you, so I will deliver in those scenarios, and I’ve prepared to deliver.”

Take Cine’s philosophy on pressure, an element he deals with every snap of almost every game as the last line of defense from his safety position.

“Jermaine is a problem. Kudos to Alabama for getting him over, because they are getting one heck of a player. I’m not a Bama fan, but I am a Jermaine Burton fan, and Jermaine is going to be one heck of a player for them. We love Jermaine and we know he’s just making the best decision for him and his family, which he did. Now, when he plays UGA, and we play them, it’s like, I’m still a Jermaine fan, but I want Georgia to win.”

Dan Lanning becoming Oregon head coach

“Dan Lanning is a great person and great coach, he’s really hands-on. He’ll teach you the way best suits you as a player. I was really stoked when he got the head coaching job. We know in coaching, that head coach is what a lot of guys want to be. The fact he’s a head coach, I”m real stoked and happy for him, and I hope he continues to go up from there.”

Returning Georgia DBs to watch for next season

“There’s a lot of young talent, watch out for Chris Smith and Tykee Smith. Chris has been the leader. I played with Chris and have full faith in his abilities and leadership style. Tykee, unfortunately, got hurt last season, but seeing him for that short period of time, Tykee is special, and you guys are going to get to see that.”

Kelee Ringo’s Pick-6

“I’m happy Kelee sealed the win for us, really, and Kelee will go down in Georgia history as a legend for doing so. And it’s only going up for him in terms of how he’s going to play, the type of leader he’s going to be, and what he’s going to do for UGA.”

Importance of Will Muschamp to him in the secondary

“Coach Muschamp is not just a coach to me, he’s a friend to me, a mentor that I look up to and have a lot of respect for. He’s given me pointers, tips, dos and don’ts — look at my hair, it’s up and it’s because he told me to put it up and be professional. I know Coach Muschamp wants the best for me.”

Tight end Darnell Washingon

“I competed with Darnell a whole lot last summer, and he made me better. He brings size, violence. He’s athletic, he’s smart. Darnell is a mismatch, and that’s why I’m happy he’s on my team and not against me.”