Auburn
7
1st QTR
00:00
14
Georgia
Florida Gators
27
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Final
LSU Tigers
31
The Citadel Bulldogs
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
41
Missouri Tigers
3
1st QTR
00:00
Ole Miss Rebels
7
Alabama Crimson Tide
0
1st QTR
6:13
Tennessee Volunteers
6
Arkansas Razorbacks
Sat, 10/17 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
Vanderbilt Commodores
Kentucky Wildcats
Sat, 10/17 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
Oklahoma Sooners
Florida Gators
27
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Final
LSU Tigers
31
The Citadel Bulldogs
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
41
Missouri Tigers
3
1st QTR
00:00
Ole Miss Rebels
7
Alabama Crimson Tide
0
1st QTR
6:13
Tennessee Volunteers
6
Arkansas Razorbacks
Sat, 10/17 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
Vanderbilt Commodores
Kentucky Wildcats
Sat, 10/17 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
Oklahoma Sooners
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3 hours ago
By Sarah Spencer, Sports Reporter, DawgNation Newsletter Author
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3 hours ago
Georgia football live updates, analysis, injury news, score for Auburn game
No. 1 Georgia takes on Auburn in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.
Sarah Spencer
Article
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6 hours ago
Who has been the biggest surprise of the season so far? The DawgNation …
As a part of the DawgNation newsletter’s Feature Friday initiative, this week, our team answered this question: Halfway through the regular season, which Georgia player has …
Sarah Spencer
Article
Article
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6 hours ago
24-team playoff appears imminent, ESPN reports ‘handshake agreement’
ATHENS — ESPN announced a “handshake agreement” is in place for ESPN to air the College Football Playoff’s expansion from 12 to 24 teams.
Mike Griffith
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Article
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19 hours ago
Georgia rules out safety KJ Bolden for game against Auburn
Georgia will be without one of its best and most important defenders when it takes on Auburn on Saturday.
Connor Riley
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Article
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22 hours ago
5 things to know about Auburn at Georgia football game
ATHENS — Georgia looks to stay on top this week against a fresh and inspired rival when Auburn comes to town.
Mike Griffith
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