Auburn
7
1st QTR
00:00
14
Georgia
  • Florida Gators
    27
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    24
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    31
    The Citadel Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    41
  • Florida Gators
    27
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    24
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    31
    The Citadel Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    41
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By Sarah Spencer, Sports Reporter, DawgNation Newsletter Author
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ArticleArticle Latest Gameday
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Georgia football live updates, analysis, injury news, score for Auburn game
No. 1 Georgia takes on Auburn in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.
Sarah Spencer
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Who has been the biggest surprise of the season so far? The DawgNation …
As a part of the DawgNation newsletter’s Feature Friday initiative, this week, our team answered this question: Halfway through the regular season, which Georgia player has …
Sarah Spencer
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24-team playoff appears imminent, ESPN reports ‘handshake agreement’
ATHENS — ESPN announced a “handshake agreement” is in place for ESPN to air the College Football Playoff’s expansion from 12 to 24 teams.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia rules out safety KJ Bolden for game against Auburn
Georgia will be without one of its best and most important defenders when it takes on Auburn on Saturday.
Connor Riley
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5 things to know about Auburn at Georgia football game
ATHENS — Georgia looks to stay on top this week against a fresh and inspired rival when Auburn comes to town.
Mike Griffith
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