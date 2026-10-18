Why ‘The Dawgs beat the Dawgs’ in stunning loss

Auburn
27
Final
24
Georgia
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    10
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    26
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    31
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    21
    Kentucky Wildcats
    21
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    13
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    10
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    26
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    31
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    21
    Kentucky Wildcats
    21
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    13
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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