Why ‘The Dawgs beat the Dawgs’ in stunning loss

Auburn
27
Final
24
Georgia
Alabama Crimson Tide
10
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
26
Arkansas Razorbacks
31
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
21
Kentucky Wildcats
21
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
13
Florida Gators
27
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Final
LSU Tigers
31
The Citadel Bulldogs
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
41
Missouri Tigers
3
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
31
Alabama Crimson Tide
10
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
26
Arkansas Razorbacks
31
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
21
Kentucky Wildcats
21
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
13
Florida Gators
27
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Final
LSU Tigers
31
The Citadel Bulldogs
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
41
Missouri Tigers
3
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
31
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3 hours ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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